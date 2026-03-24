Whether you lean toward clean-girl minimalism or full-glam maximalism, the right products are the backbone of any look. And in 2026, makeup has never been more precise.

The real story isn’t just that there are more options; it’s that formulas have gotten smarter. You no longer have to force a full-coverage foundation into a barely-there finish or layer four eyeshadows to achieve the dimension you want. Today’s products are engineered to do exactly what they promise.

But when it comes to the best of the bunch, the standouts don’t just deliver on what you’d expect from a “good” mascara or concealer — they go above and beyond. Complexion products infused with skin care ingredients, brow pens that mimic real hairs, and blushes that seem to brighten your face from within are just a few examples.

The same goes for your nails. Today’s polishes and tools make achieving a salon-worthy manicure at home stress-free. Think quick-dry formulas that come in a range of colors and builder gel kits for a long-lasting, chip-free finish.

Here at The Zoe Report, we tested some of the top innovations across makeup and nails to bring you the ones that are truly groundbreaking. Keep scrolling to see why they’re worthy of a spot in your beauty bag.

Makeup

Best Palette For A Sculpted Face M.ph The Underpainting Palette $64 See On Sephora Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips’ viral “underpainting” technique — which involves sculpting and contouring before foundation — has become a red carpet staple, and her cult-favorite palette makes the process refreshingly approachable. It includes a color corrector, two highlighters, and two contour shades, all in creamy, buildable formulas that blend seamlessly for a natural-looking finish. “I use it on its own without layering foundation on top, and still find it to be incredibly versatile,” says The Zoe Report’s Social Media Assistant Eman Naseer. “The cream formula blends easily and builds beautifully, making it especially user-friendly.”

Best Foundation For A Velvet Skin Finish Makeup By Mario Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation $48 See On Makeup By Mario Choosing a foundation often means deciding between a formula that looks good and one that feels good, but Makeup By Mario’s SurrealSkin delivers on both. The medium-weight formula uses blurring technology to strike the sweet spot between coverage and a natural-looking finish. “This really is, as it claims, a natural finish,” says The Zoe Report’s Beauty News Writer Eden Stuart. “It’s situated squarely between radiant and matte, and great for the ‘satin skin’ look.” Plus, ingredients like glycerin, raspberry extract, and vitamin E help keep skin nourished and hydrated, ultimately contributing to its impressive 16-hour wear.

Best Eyeshadow For Brightening The Eyes Tower 28 GoGo Cooling Shimmer Eyeshadow $20 See On Tower 28 The shimmery shades of Tower 28’s creamy shadow sticks are undeniably stunning, but it’s the sensory experience that makes them truly award-worthy. “I love how cooling they are on my lids — it’s like applying an eye mask while doing your makeup,” says BDG staffer Rachel Chapman. Wear them alone for a wash of subtle sparkle, or layer them over your favorite matte shadows for added highlight and dimension.

Best Multitasker For A Monochromatic Look Maybelline Cloudtopia Cheek And Lip Mousse $10 See On Ulta Beauty Maybelline’s Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse is one of those foolproof two-in-one products you’ll want to keep on you at all times. The creamy, cloud-like texture feels lightweight but delivers a serious punch of pigment, and “miraculously stays put,” says The Zoe Report’s Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas. Its velvety finish subtly blurs for a smoother, more alive-looking complexion, while the easy, mess-proof application (and transfer-resistant staying power) makes it an instant makeup bag staple.

Best Matte Lipstick For Smooth, Bold Lips Dior Beauty Rouge Dior On Stage Lipstick $50 See On Dior Beauty Matte, long-wear lipsticks have a reputation for being drying, which often means sacrificing comfort for staying power. That’s not the case with Dior’s Rouge On Stage. Made with “double-phase” technology, it delivers intense pigment and locks it in all day — no reapplication required — while still softening and nourishing lips. “I love that it glides smoothly and feels soft and hydrating on my lips,” says The Zoe Report’s Editorial Director Angela Melero. “It doesn't dry out and keeps that soft, subtle sheen for hours.”

Best Brow Pen For Natural-Looking Full Brows Benefit Cosmetics Mighty Fine Brow Pen $28 See On Benefit Cosmetics Unlike most brow pencils with a single tip, Benefit’s Mighty Fine Brow Pen features an innovative three-bristle design — each measuring just 0.1 millimeter — that makes creating natural-looking brows easier than ever (even for brow art rookies). Instead of simply “filling in,” the ultra-fine tips mimic the look of real hair strands for a more believable finish. “I love the design of this pen and how the three bristles on the tip create such natural-looking lines in my brows,” says BDG staffer Rachel Chapman. “It really filled them out and looks so real.”

Best Bronzer For A Sun-Kissed Glow Sarah Creal Just Like Paradise 12H Peptide Sculpting Cream Bronzer $50 See On Sarah Creal Sarah Creal’s Just Like Paradise Bronzer makes a strong case for complexion products that do more. The makeup/skin care hybrid draws on Korean technology and features okra extract, mushroom extract, and peptides to help support elasticity and hydration — but performance comes first. “This bronzer has such a beautiful, skin-like finish,” says celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez. “It’s nicely pigmented, stretchy, and flexible, so you can build warmth without heaviness.” The tone sits between bronzer and contour, delivering effortless, naturally sculpted definition in one step.

Best Foundation For Luminous Skin Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $48 See On Clinique Make SPF the step you actually look forward to with Clinique’s sunscreen–makeup hybrid. Falling somewhere between a skin tint and a full-coverage foundation, it delivers protection and polish in one fell swoop thanks to skin-friendly ingredients that nourish and shield at the same time. “It’s lightweight and luminous, and honestly feels like a tinted moisturizer, but with way more coverage than you’d expect,” says Naseer. Easy to apply with just your fingertips and protective enough for daily wear, it’s the kind of base you’ll reach for 365 days a year (yes, even when it’s cloudy).

Best Mascara For Fluttery, Curled Lashes Lancôme Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara $30 See On Ulta Beauty Finally: a mascara that lets you retire your lash curler. Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Curl Goddess not only lengthens and volumizes (the bare minimum), it boosts lashes with up to 1.5 times more curl. The secret is its innovative 40-degree twisted brush, which wraps around each lash to lift and coat from root to tip. The clump- and flake-resistant formula sets quickly, locking in the curl so it holds all day without feeling stiff or weighed down.

Best Lipstick For A Blurred Lip Violette_FR Plume Lip $31 See On Violette_FR Violette_FR’s Plume Lip exists in a category of its own. Technically a liquid lipstick, its featherlight formula delivers a soft, blurred watercolor finish that feels entirely new. “The formula is so innovative, and I have to say, I’m obsessed,” says Hernandez. “It lasts forever and truly doesn’t budge.” The shades wear like elevated tints, offering medium coverage with a diffused finish that strikes the perfect balance between natural and high impact.

Best Blush For Flushed-From-Within Cheeks Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash $46 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty Adding a little color to your face has never felt easier — or looked more natural — than with Victoria Beckham’s Color Wash tints. The innovative formula is thinner and more fluid than a traditional liquid blush, melting slowly into the skin for a sheer, soaked-in finish that looks like a true flush from within and lasts all day. Swipe it onto lips, cheeks, or anywhere you want a hit of effortlessly vibrant color.

Best Skin Tint For A Your-Skin-But-Better Look Armani Beauty Skin Tint $49 See On Armani Beauty Armani Beauty’s foundation and concealer have long ranked among the best of the best, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s latest addition — a lightweight skin tint — also delivers. “It provides great coverage, does wonders for my uneven complexion without being too heavy, and truly delivers on its ‘long-lasting’ promise,” says BDG staffer Emma Stout. Infused with hydrating and brightening ingredients (namely hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin E) plus light-reflecting golden hour pearls, it leaves skin looking smooth, even, and lit from within.

Best Eyeshadow Palette For Nailing Every Trending Look Hung Vanngo Color Story Eyeshadow Palette $49 See On Hung Vanngo Embrace your inner makeup artist with Hung Vanngo’s (the one behind some of Selena Gomez’s most iconic looks) Color Story Palettes, which give you everything you need to create stunningly dimensional monochromatic looks. Each kit comes with eight high-impact shades (light, medium, and deep) of a single color in four different finishes: creamy matte, classic matte, satin, and metallic. “The shades in this color palette are clean, ultra-pigmented and have a soft, dusty finish that makes them super blendable with each other or layered over a liner,” says BDG staffer Samantha Nik.

Best Concealer For Cake-Free Coverage e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer $5 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics It’s rare to find an affordable concealer that checks every box, which is what makes e.l.f.’s Soft Glam Satin Concealer feel so special. “It offers buildable, seamless, and creaseless coverage; stays put; and keeps the surface of my skin smooth and even-looking,” says Melero. The flexible doe-foot wand allows for ultra-precise application, while hydrating ingredients lend a skin-like finish that makes it feel like you’re wearing next to nothing. It performs like a prestige product without the price tag.

Best Setting Spray For Locking In Your Look Saie CitySet Lightweight Setting Spray $34 See On Saie Even setting spray skeptics won’t be able to resist Saie’s City Set, an ultra-fine mist that delivers full, even coverage. “It’s made me a convert,” says Lukas. “It feels weightless on your skin and doesn’t leave it feeling sticky.” Beyond locking makeup in place, it hydrates and protects while imparting a luminous finish that lasts 16-plus hours. It feels like skin care first, makeup insurance policy second.

Nails

Best Nail Polish For A Smudge-Free Manicure OPI RapiDry $10 See On Ulta Beauty There are few beauty disappointments worse than spending the time to do your nails only to smudge them beyond repair minutes later‚ and that’s where OPI’s RapiDry comes in. “When you’re in a rush and need something on your nails, this is your best bet,” says Chapman. “One coat took less than two minutes to dry, and with a top coat, the polish was also long-lasting.”

Best Kit For Salon-Quality Gel Extensions Olive & June Builder Gel Kit $48 See On Olive & June Olive & June’s Builder Gel Kit gives you multiple ways to DIY your mani — but the real star is the builder gel itself. Designed to smooth and shield your natural nails, it helps them grow longer and stronger while adding a little faux length in the meantime. Wear it on its own for a clean, glossy finish, or layer it under your favorite gel shade for extra durability — without the usual fear of nail damage. The kit includes everything you need for a salon-quality set at home, including easy-fit nail forms that let you customize the exact shape and length you’re after.