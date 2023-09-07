New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 technically starts on Friday Sept. 8, but the party circuit is already in full swing. And it seemed like everyone in the Big Apple ended up at one hot spot last night: Nebula, a club in the heart of Times Square, for the star-studded NYLON Nights event. The publication’s recent cover star J Balvin hosted the event, with the lively evening providing guests dance-worthy tunes from DJs Mia Moretti, Miss Monique, and Isabella Massenet, refreshing cocktails (because how else does one cool off in the steamy 90-degree temps?), and good vibes all around.

The club was crawling with celebrities for NYLON’s after-hours bash. Take Avril Lavigne, who showed up in an attention-commanding blazer and a handbag with shiny silver metal spikes. West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose, too, descended upon the Midtown Manhattan location, rocking the exposed underwear trend with red cargo pants. Then there was Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray, who went with a cute and casual black vest and acid-wash jeans combo. On the influencer front, Tinx, Anthony Urbano, and Mac Joseph hit up the delightful soirée by bringing their fashion A-game (more on their outfits below), as always.

Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from partygoers at NYLON’s NYFW event.

Avril Lavigne

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “I'm a Mess” singer turned heads in a printed blazer emblazoned with faces and carried a statement bag.

Ariana DeBose

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

As mentioned, DeBose gave 2023’s exposed underwear trend her stamp of approval.

Ashleigh Murray

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Murray provided a lesson in spicing up laid-back jeans: style the bottoms with a skin-baring vest and metallic platform shoes.

Chase Stokes & Carlacia Grant

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Outer Banks stars met up at the party. Stokes opted for a casual baseball hat and tee mash-up, while Grant wore a jewel-toned look.

Tinx

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Internet sensation Tinx stunned in a lacy mint green mini dress.

Yaya DaCosta

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

DaCosta (or Chicago Med fans, like myself, know her as nurse April Sexton) wore a printed set and Dior bag.

Luxx Noir London

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment

London, who was on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, teamed a pastel plaid look with black lace-up boots.

Anthony Urbano & Mac Joseph

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Urbano and Joseph made a loud statement in patterned bottoms.

AnnaSophia Robb

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Robb arrived at the event in a luxe LBD and adorable mini bag.

Mia Moretti

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moretti took a break from the DJ booth to show off her glitzy number with metallic silver sunglasses.