Noah Cyrus Attended The 2021 Grammys In This Dramatic Couture Runway Dress

There are very little rules when it comes to dressing up for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The red carpet is known to be a place for fashion experimentation, whether it’s hopping on the naked dress trend or appearing in an over-the-top gown from a fashion house’s vintage collection. Noah Cyrus, who was one of the few stars to actually walk the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys, decided to bring some drama for the night. Cyrus donned a voluminous Schiaparelli gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection and effectively stood out as one of the more daringly dressed stars on award show night.

Her white silk crepe dress featured a plunging neckline, formfitting bodice, and draped detail on the front. The real statement look, however, was the back of her Schiaparelli dress, which was fluffed up behind her to resemble a giant floating cloud. If Cyrus wasn’t grounded by her shoes underneath her dress, she might’ve just floated away. The campy couture dress, which was designed by the label’s Artistic Director Daniel Roseberry, was a perfect fit for the Grammys, which has always encouraged its attendees to come in extravagant ensembles — remember Cardi B’s archival pearl dress from Mugler in 2019? Cyrus, of course, was dressed to impress tonight as she is nominated for Best New Artist. (For those who don’t know, the 21-year-old singer is also the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus.)

As stars dial in from around the world in their hotel rooms or homes, you can expect even more Insta-worthy ensembles throughout the night. TZR will be tracking every Grammys fashion look here, so don’t miss a single moment.

Noah Cyrus In Schiaparelli Haute Couture

The Dress From Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture Collection