British GQ’s annual Men of the Year issue is always iconic, but this year, the esteemed magazine outdid themselves with four separate cover stars. First, the publication cast Jude Law, who styled head-to-toe Bottega Veneta pieces. Then, football players Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo collaborated on a joint edition. The athletes were followed by British rapper Central Cee in denim Louis Vuitton. And finally, the fourth and last Men of the Year cover star was (drum roll please) Nicole Kidman. On November 18, the fashion muse closed out the star-studded quartet in numerous designer ensembles, starting with head-to-toe Balenciaga.

Bright and early in London (a.k.a. the home of British GQ), the magazine broke the news via Instagram — marking Kidman’s second cover this month (after appearing in Variety’s Power of Hollywood issue last week). Captured by esteemed photographer, Felix Cooper, the Academy Award winner posed in front of a gray background, which allowed her bold Balenciaga set to take center stage. The Balenciaga brand ambassador embraced her penchant for metallics in a strapless gold top. Kidman’s bandeau top mimicked the look of reflective tinfoil as it cascaded down behind her. Instead of pants, the 57-year-old opted for Balenciaga’s signature pantaboots. However, rather than Rihanna’s go-to satin version, Kidman chose ripped hosiery-looking footwear complete with distressed cutouts. Usually, she packs on the bling, but this time Kidman skipped jewelry altogether.

Beyond the front page, Kidman went a more menswear-inspired route with the rest of her photoshoot-ready attire. For the next close-up, the A-lister embraced her sultry side in an undone metallic blue vest by London-based designer, Ned Sims. Opting out of accessories once again, Kidman paired the duct-taped number with unbuttoned Balenciaga jeans from her personal archive. In the third photo, the disrobed aura continued thanks to layered neutral T-shirts and a bright blue sweat-skirt courtesy of another U.K. designer, Jawara Alleyne. Extra points for her lace-up Balenciaga ankle boots — another striking staple from her own closet. Next, Kidman laid on the floor in the same duct-taped Ned Sims top, except she wore it as a skirt alongside a weathered burgundy tank.

But wait — there’s more. For the two following photos, Kidman sourced her enviable wardrobe once again. In the fourth pic, she chose a brocade coat, a matching bubble skirt, and lace-up pumps all from Balenciaga, of course. Then, she swapped her all-black Balenciaga look for a multi-color coat from — you guessed it — the Spanish fashion house. From there, Kidman ended her GQ photoshoot with two addition Ned Sims sets. First, she coordinated a cropped pinstripe top with light-wash Balenciaga, jeans followed by a moody winter-ready ‘fit.

And that concludes another stellar cover story from Kidman. Stay tuned for her next one — she set a stylish standard for herself.