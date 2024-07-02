Whether you’re meeting up with a new Tinder prospect or your long-time partner, going on dates in the summertime can be tricky. Romantic hotspots are usually busier than ever, travel season makes it difficult to solidify plans, and most notably, dressing up in the middle of a heatwave presents a slew of challenges. However, Natalie Portman just proved that summer doesn’t have to be a dating hiatus — all you need is the right mini dress to stay on the scene. On June 28, during a date night in Paris, Portman stunned in a little red dress from Jacquemus, which felt very on brand for the oh-so classic fashion muse.

Just over a month after dating rumors with Paul Mescal started swirling online, Portman was snapped by the paparazzi outside Paris hotspot Costes after an intimate dinner with Gad Elmaleh, a stand-up comedian and actor. The pair attempted to keep a low profile, but Portman’s designer OOTN was impossible to miss. The Oscar-winning actor’s off-the-shoulder LRD featured voluminous puff sleeves and was crafted entirely out of timeless taffeta. From there, Portman upped the glamorous ante with three elegant accents, including semi-sheer black tights, matching pointy pumps, and a top-handle bag from Dior — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. On the red carpet, she’s never afraid to pack on the bling, but for date night with Elmaleh, she opted out of any jewelry at all and let her Jacquemus number do all the talking.

Nassou.fr / BACKGRID

If you follow Portman on Instagram, you might recognize her Jacquemus selection from an A-list affair earlier in June. At a fundraising event for Gurls Talk on June 5, Adwoa Aboah’s nonprofit mental health organization, Portman posed for a photo-op in the same off-the-shoulder LRD. She styled the mini similarly to her recent outing as she slipped on black tights and pointy pumps. Portman once again skipped earrings, a necklace, and even rings.

It’s unclear whether this dinner was just a meeting of friends or the start of something more. So, if it’s the latter, stay tuned to TZR for the Black Swan star’s next evening ensemble. In the meantime, shop the curated edit below to channel Portman’s latest luxe look, and hurry, because her exact Jacquemus mini is still available to shop — for now, that is.