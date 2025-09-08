The MTV Video Music Awards red carpet always brings the heat, so unsurprisingly, the after party looks were even more temperature-rising. With Sabrina Carpenter on hosting duty at The Crane Club in Chelsea, SUVs and town cars flocked to the venue with music’s biggest stars set to hit the pavement in dancefloor-ready outfits.

With Carpenter herself celebrating three Moon Person statuettes, the performer donned an archival Bob Mackie number previously worn by Cher to toast to her latest career high. Among those who joined the Espresso singer were many of the evening’s most-awarded names, including two-time winner Tate McRae.

Elsewhere in the city, Mariah Carey was raising a glass to her Video Vanguard Award, which was presented to her at the ceremony for her outstanding contributions to pop culture and her impact on the pop music industry.

As she said on her own Instagram Stories, there are “no days off” for Cardi B — particularly as she is days out from releasing her long-awaited second album, Am I The Drama? The Bronx-born rapper was booked and busy performing at a Sunday evening bash thrown by fast food chain Raising Canes, much to the delight of attendees including US Open Men’s Singles winner Carlos Alcaraz, Jamie Foxx, and Lenny Kravitz.

Read on for a peek inside the night’s VIP parties.

Sabrina Carpenter

After a dizzying amount of costume changes, it was time for one last hurrah. Styled by Jared Ellner, Carpenter teamed her disco curls with an epic ribbon and grommet bodysuit look from 1970s mainstay Bob Mackie to welcome guests to her throwback themed party.

Mariah Carey

The 56-year-old made her way from The UBS Arena post-honor to the swanky hotel and member’s club The Twenty Two, ready for be fêted in head-to-toe black and plenty of diva-approved diamonds.

Cardi B

The rapper’s press schedule is about to ramp up, as her album drops this week. Kicking off the promo, the mom-of-three took to the stage at the Raising Canes party in a va-va-voom leopard dress and thigh-high nylon stockings.

Tate McRae

For her fourth outfit switch-up following her VMA main stage debut and double win, the Canadian sensation slipped into a sheer nylon bodysuit over black underwear and a halter-neck crop top to party the night away arm-in-arm with designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Rosé

The K-pop fashion starlet showed up at The Crane Club for the post-event bash, ready to celebrate her win for Song of the Year for her collab with Bruno Mars, APT. The Black Pink member turned heads in a figure-hugging white dress by Dilara Findikoğlu, which was jazzed up by hundreds of dangling silver safety pins.

FKA Twigs

The British performer was joined by her partner Jordan Hemingway, who undoubtedly came in handy when she needed a helping hand balancing in those sky-high platform boots.

Rosalia

The Spanish singer wore a long-sleeve white version of Rabanne’s iconic 1969 chainmail dress, teamed with simple peep-toe black mule sandals.

Justine Skye

The singer swapped her sequins worn on the VMA red carpet for a late night-ready slinky, sternum-revealing black belted mini dress and towering platform heels.

Ice Spice

The fashion chameleon showcased a whole new side, in a flirty lavender corset and frilly bloomers when attending Carpenter’s late night soirée.

Pink Pantheress

The breakthrough English star who’s riding high on TikTok fame was in town, joining fellow chart-toppers — including her Boy’s A Liar collaborator Ice Spice — at Carpenter’s bash in a sleeveless turtleneck mini dress and sensible sneakers.