In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to non-negotiable treatments.

Even if you didn’t follow women’s rugby until the 2024 Summer Olympics, you’re probably familiar with Team USA star Ilona Maher’s game. Off the pitch, her sense of humor and refreshing candor about body image has garnered as much attention as her stiff arm. With over two million TikTok followers, the Olympic medalist’s behind-the-scenes glimpses of training, fit checks, and hilarious takes on dating have probably shown up on your FYP.

But regardless of whether Maher is playing a match or filming a recap of a night out with her teammates for her popular social media account, there’s a common thread: a red lip. Maher has previously shared that a crimson or brick shade of Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink is the product she wears. The drugstore lipstick is wildly popular because it offers a budge-free finish that doesn’t flake or smudge. Of course, easy application and long-lasting results are everything when you’re a professional athlete (who has time for touch-ups mid-match?), which is why Maher also partnered with Secret Deodorant for the 2024 Summer Games. Essentially, low-key yet effective is the overall vibe of the rugby player’s entire beauty routine comprised of tried-and-true essentials.

Ahead, Maher shares the simple beauty routine she follows, including her favorite skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care buys.

Her Skin Care Routine While Training

“I don’t have an in depth morning skin care routine. I just wake up and maybe do a cleanser and a nice Olay moisturizer — it’s very simple. I like to put my sunscreen on at the field. After practice I’ll take a shower and use a face wash, like a La Roche-Posay one. Once I’m out, I’ll use moisturizer. Sometimes I like to give my skin a break because there’s sweat on it, there’s sunscreen, on it, and there’s dirt on it. So after training I’ll use a wipe or micellar water to get it clean, but I generally like to give my skin a break.”

Her Body Care Routine

“I love an ‘Everything Shower’ [ed note: which generally consists of a body scrub and shaving]. I’ll use my Gillette Venus razor, which I love because it makes me feel fresh when I shave everything off. That’s really important. I’ll lotion up, if I can remember. I’ll be honest, sometimes I don’t remember to use body lotion after a shower. But if I do, it feels so nice and fresh.”

Her Go-To Makeup Look

“I do the same look for every occasion, whether I’m going to a fancy dinner or not. The only thing that really changes is the lip. It’s a Maybelline eyebrow pencil, Tarte tubing mascara, a Glossier gold highlighter, a Rare Beauty blush that I’ll apply to my nose too, and some under-eye concealer depending on how much I slept. I’ll switch up the lip depending on the outfit. So my typical order of getting ready would be makeup, [choose my] outfit, then lip because my lip has to match my outfit.”

Her Hair Care Routine

“I’m a very a simple woman. I use Pantene Pro-V shampoo and conditioner. I’ll buy big bottles of it from Costco and I’m not ashamed of that. I love it and it makes my hair feel great. Sometimes I’ll put an oil in my hair, but it’s pretty healthy so I think [this routine is] working for me.

Her Wellness Practices When Training

“It’s truly [about] eating and sleeping. For me, sleeping is the most important in my recovery because I play a very aggressive sport that’s demanding on the body so it’s important that I give it rest. Eating is also mental for me. It’s a way I connect [with others] and it’s a hobby I enjoy so I don’t sacrifice what I eat or follow a diet for a specific aesthetic. It’s very important I enjoy what I’m eating.”