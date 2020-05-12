Making A Career Change? Listen To This Podcast For All The Inspiration & Advice

It's normal to go through periods where you feel like you're lacking in the productivity department as a result of traumatic and transitional times. And though everyone should allow themselves to take time and cope as needed — as opposed to putting additional pressure on yourself when just getting through the day can feel like a task — some might be actively seeking resources to help them dive back into their daily lives with renewed vigor. If that sounds like your current state, you might want to listen and subscribe to a few motivational podcasts for women — or anyone who needs uplifting — for some seriously inspiring content.

These days, there's pretty much a podcast for every type of interest, whether you're craving recaps of your favorite reality show, hot political takes, or murder mysteries — it's all there. That said, if what's going to lift you up right now is entrepreneurial advice (like starting a new career to making your side hustle a full-time gig), mindful practice suggestions, or lessons in self-love, there are a few particular podcasts for women that you might want to add to your queue.

Regardless of the specifics of your career and home life, these 12 inspirational podcasts for women (and anyone really) all have something to offer those who could benefit from frank and heartfelt discussions and interviews with top-tier experts. Listening on the regular might just become your favorite new self-care ritual.

Shutterstock

Goal Digger

Entrepreneur, mom, and business consultant Jenna Kutcher talks marketing, social media, money, branding, and more on her Goal Digger podcast, which often includes discussions with other resident experts. Recent episode topics include the importance of taking time off, pivoting your career path, and seasonal Instagram strategies.

Listen on Spotify

Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations

Looking for more spiritual and mindful motivation? You can count on Oprah for that. Her SuperSoul interviews with spiritual gurus, fitness and wellness experts — plus chats with celebs Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama — will leave you so inspired.

Listen on Apple

Side Hustle Pro

With Side Hustle Pro, host Nicaila Matthews Okome tackles topics that directly address and affect Black women entrepreneurs. Most episodes invite guests who have had varying — but always inspiring — career journeys while turning their passions into businesses.

Listen on Apple

The Lively Show

Former career coach Jess Lively spent a decade following the "rise and grind" work mentality before she realized it wasn't sustainable. With her podcast, she aims to offer a more holistic approach. Some of her past topics include finding inner peace and identifying (and breaking) toxic dynamics.

Listen on Apple

HAPPIER

Host Gretchen Rubin earned her massive following (HAPPIER has accumulated more than 112 million downloads) as the best-selling author of The Happiness Project. Her podcast continues that trajectory, offering advice on how to not just be more creative and productive, but happier and more fulfilled overall. Listen for helpful mantras, mediations, and tips for actually enjoying work life.

Listen on Apple

The Broad Experience

Host and journalist Ashley Milne-Tyte isn't afraid to tackle timely issues that face working women, such as finding success in the midst of trauma, bad (work) breakups, equality in the workplace, and more.

Listen on Apple

Raising The Bar

Co-hosted by Alli Webb, creator and CEO of DryBar, this entrepreneur-focused podcast invites in some seriously inspirational guests to talk about how they got to where they are today — including all the missteps they made along the way. Past guests include Emily Current and Meritt Elliot (of The Great and Emily + Meritt), super-influencer Chriselle Lim, and celebrity nutritionist Kelly Leveque.

Listen on Apple

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Bestselling author and former First Lady Michelle Obama debuted her podcast in 2020 in order to explore relationships, community, gender, and much more through heartfelt and candid conversations with guests. The podcast features numerous topics with a stellar lineup of guests: from her mother to late-night host Conan O'Brien to (you guessed it) President Barack Obama.

Listen on Spotify

Unlocking Us

Brené Brown, a bestselling author, researcher, and vulnerability expert, is basically a guru when it comes to live improvement and inspiration. Brown’s podcast delves into ideas that include what brings people together, what it means to be human, and how to be more vulnerable with people in our lives by discussing stories, books, films, and music.

Listen on Spotify

Superwomen With Rebecca Minkoff

Speaking to women from all walks of life, from CEOs to artists, designer Rebecca Minkoff poses the question: What are the secrets behind some of the most successful women in the world? Discussing topics such as coping with loss, being vulnerable, and running a Fortune 500 company, Minkoff and her guests are sources of unlimited inspiration.

Listen on Apple

DNA Of A MAKER

Through intimate, one-on-one conversations with women who have made major impacts on the world, host Lilliana Vazquez dives into learning about what traits these successful women have that have shaped who they are and set them apart. Each 30-minute episode will undoubtedly leave you motivated and with a greater sense of action.

Listen on Apple

Black Girl in Om

Focusing on the topic self-love, host Lauren Ash speaks with women of color mindfulness and wellness experts on topics such as meditation, intuitive eating, and clean beauty. The real and intimate conversations featured in this podcast will no doubt relax and remind you to be kinder to yourself.

Listen on Apple