This is definitely the year of Natalia Bryant. The 21-year-old model (daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant) hit the ground running in 2024 with her high-profile cover shoot for the January issue of Town & Country magazine. And now, the University of Southern California student has been announced as the face of Victoria’s Secret Pink’s spring campaign. Talk about starting the year off on a high note.

Her latest gig is an especially significant one as the brand, like for so many, hits a nostalgic note for Bryant. “Growing up, I always looked forward to watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and seeing all the new styles and the way they paired the different fashion [pieces],” says the model in an interview with TZR. “I think they do such a great job of paying attention to the details. It's been a dream working with PINK, such an amazing experience.”

Another bonus is the spring campaign’s prep-inspired vibe, which also feels personal to the LA native. The new installment is rife with academia-forward items like Oxford button downs, striped crew sweaters, and knit polo tops. “It's fun, versatile, and collegiate,” notes Bryant, adding that, as a full-time college student, those elements resonated with her. “These are things that I would actually wear around campus and things that I would recommend to my friends, as well.”

(+) Victoria's Secret (+) Victoria's Secret INFO 1/2

As for the rest of her personal style, Bryant likes to keep things simple, gravitating towards colors and silhouettes that feel most authentic to her. In fact, the model describes her signature look as “effortless” and “Americana,” filled with easy grab-and-go staples. “I love my jeans, I love my classic tees, I love my classic sweaters,” she says. She also is a fan of anything in red. “[It’s] my favorite color, so I love having a little accent pop of red. Also, shades of blue.”

And, like any college student (or 20-something, in general), Bryant is a bit of a sneaker head. The co-ed gushed about her love of the new Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneaker in the eye-catching leopard print, which she reaches for to “dress up” an otherwise basic jean-and-tee outfit. “I also love a good chunky Nike dad sneaker,” she says. “Those I'll wear all the time.”

@nataliabryant

And while casual comfort might be the norm for her, as a new front-row regular, Bryant also knows how to dress things up and go for a more trend-forward moment. But, even then, versatility and ease are always the name of the game. For 2024, Bryant’s fully embracing the balletcore craze, a look she’s loved for far longer than its a been a trend. “I love dressing up and dressing down ballerina flats,” she says. “I've always had a love for them since I was a kid, so I definitely think that I'm now seeing them in more outfits it's their time to shine.”

It seems the same can be said about Bryant. Keep an eye out for more from this emerging talent as she’s ready for take off.