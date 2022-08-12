Mindy Kaling’s All Pink Makeup Look Is The Subtle Way To Do Barbiecore

In case you weren’t aware, Mindy Kaling is absolutely killing it. Not only is the former Office writer and star producing hits like Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, but she’s a majorly under-the-radar beauty icon. Somehow, Kaling always manages to strike the perfect balance between quirky and chic, playing with color in a way that’s fun yet understated. To celebrate the third season premiere of her Netflix series, she embraced all things pink — and Mindy Kaling’s mauve lipstick just might inspire you to do the same.

Always one to present a stunning color palette, Kaling posed for Instagram photos wearing a three-tone dress by New York-based designer Bibhu Mohapatra that features a mauve skirt, baby pink bodice, and fuchsia balloon sleeves.

“What a week it’s been talking about this amazing new season of @neverhaveiever!” she wrote in the caption of her post. “And now headed to the season 3 premiere, to see my favorite people, the cast and crew and FANS! Please tune in tomorrow when it drops on @netflix!”

Her hair, styled by Richard Grant, has some soft waves and is pulled back into a low bun or pony (it’s not exactly clear which, Grant hasn’t shared a 360 view of the style) with a long, face-framing piece draping down. Fully leaning into this pink moment, Kaling is also sporting a blush-toned makeup look. Courtesy of Eva Kim, the star is wearing a gorgeous shade of pink eyeshadow (in an up-close shot, you can see it has been applied to her inner corners, giving Kaling’s dark eyes a pop of color). Her soft pink blush and mauve lipstick tie the look together — and make a strong case for monochromatic makeup during the transition from summer to fall.

In addition to being one of the most low-fuss makeup styles, monochromatic makeup is popping up on more and more stars lately. Shortly before giving birth, Rihanna stepped out in a pink-on-pink outfit and matching makeup, throwing serious hints at the gender of her soon-to-arrive baby. Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cardi B have also been loving the pink movement, which has been dubbed the “Barbiecore” aesthetic by trend-watchers.

Whether Kaling is paying an homage to Barbie or not, there’s no denying that the shade is ultra-flattering on her — perhaps she has a Pretty in Pink reboot in the works?