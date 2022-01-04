Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, & Kerry Washington Are Obsessed With This Green Smoothie Recipe

Celebrities have all kinds of wellness secrets, and most of them run the gamut: Gwyneth Paltrow does coconut-oil pulling, Tracee Ellis Ross aims to consume several liters of water a day, and Hilary Duff swears by Sakara Life’s delicious meals. However, it’s not all that often that several of them agree on one single thing — so when they do, you can be pretty sure it’s good. That seems to be the case, at least, with Mindy Kaling’s green smoothie recipe; in fact, it’s apparently so delicious and nutritious that both Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are also avid fans.

Kaling shared her “cheaty version” of the smoothie on Instagram this past December, attributing the original recipe, dubbed the Glowing Green Smoothie, to celebrity nutritionist and holistic wellness expert Kimberly Snyder. “The only thing keeping me alive in these holiday sweets days!!” Kaling said of the vegetable-heavy concoction, which contains greens like romaine and celery along with various types of fruit.

Apparently, she’s not the only one reaping the benefits. Kaling attributes her knowledge of the beverage to “smoothiefluencers” Witherspoon and Washington, who have been vocal about their love of Snyder’s creation in the past. Witherspoon posted her own version of the recipe in 2020, telling her Instagram followers that it’s the smoothie she’s consumed every single day for eight or nine years. How she discovered it? That’s all thanks to Washington, who told the Legally Blonde actor about the recipe for the first time.

“I sat next to her at an award show and I didn’t really know her,” says Witherspoon of Washington in her tutorial. “I was like, Your skin is so beautiful, what do you do? And she said, I actually think it’s from this drink... it’s just really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong. And so I was in. So thank you Kerry for sharing the recipe.”

There seems to be many reasons for this particular smoothie’s popularity among the stars. Aside from the fact that it’s delicious, and, according to Washington, very beneficial for the skin, it’s also adaptable. Kaling makes her version with fewer ingredients and adds frozen pineapple and coconut water; Witherspoon notes that you can include additions like nut butter and protein powder; and Washington told People her recipe follows the original lineup. (And, Snyder actually recommends using a different blend of greens each time.) As Witherspoon also shares, it keeps her full until lunchtime, making it a great option if you’re constantly on the go.

Honestly, though, you probably don’t need any other reason to try it than the fact that three stunning and incredibly busy celebrities rely on it daily. Start whipping up your own take on Snyder’s creation with the smoothie essentials, ahead.

