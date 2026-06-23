This summer, we haven’t been able to escape flip-flops, sheer fabrics, oversized sunglasses, and glossy bangles — and it even seems superheroes are on board. As the latest star to try these trends, Milly Alcock proved her street style expertise by combining all of them into one truly effortless ensemble.

While continuing her Supergirl press tour in New York City yesterday, Alcock stepped out in an ideal summer outfit we’d steal without hesitation. The star slipped on a muted gray tank top and flowing sheer black trousers — with the latter’s texture becoming a fascination this season for Helmut Lang, Kenneth Cole, and a vast range of brands. Both pieces were layered under an oversized white jacket with a pointed collar and wrinkled sleeves, adding a lighter neutral color to the mix.

Milly Alcock in New York City. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

However, Alcock’s trendy sensibilities didn’t end there. The actress’ look was topped by exaggeratedly oversized, amber-brown sunglasses — also known as “bug eye” sunnies after the shape appeared on Prada and Collina Strada’s spring runways. She continued her neutral accents with a set of wide, glossy resin bangle bracelets — one a rich warm brown shade, the other in a pale sand hue. The layered arm jewelry is one of summer’s most wide-spread accessories trends right now, released by labels from Saint Laurent to Julietta Nera, Uncommon James, and 8 Other Reasons in a variety of colors and widths.

The actress paired her look with Chanel’s large, cinnamon-brown Crumpled Caviar Quilted Maxi Elastic bag — a vintage piece from 2012. Her oversized handbag featured a richly worn texture, complete with upper quilting and straps strung with the brand’s signature chains.

Milly Alcock in New York City. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

What truly grounded Alcock’s outfit, however, was a simple pair of black leather flip-flops. The subtle style added a breezy, carefree base to her ensemble, while streamlining its bottom half with a matching dark shade. This particular sandal’s faced a widespread resurgence this season, no longer considered a faux pas from its casual shape. With an assortment of styles in colorful, woven, jellied, studded, bejeweled, and barely-there iterations on the market, there’s no lack of options to choose from this summer. The on-trend shoe expertly completed Alcock’s all-neutral color palette, proving that mixed tones can always create a put-together outfit.

By combining multiple trends together, Alcock also affirmed her ability to wear ensembles that easily incorporate both casual and contemporary pieces. As summer heats up, we’ll be taking a page out of her book for our next getaway.