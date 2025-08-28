Maison Margiela has never featured a celebrity in their fashion campaigns — until now. This morning, the brand released a series of portraits featuring their new celebrity face, Miley Cyrus. In the images, shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, “the artist is captured in a new light, stripped-back and immersed in the core codes and archetypal expressions of the Maison,” the brand writes in the caption of the Instagram post announcing the launch. Cyrus is sporting the house's Fall/Winter 2025 collection in some photos, and in others, all she is wearing is white body paint and Margiela’s classic Tabi boots. While Cyrus’s outfits are attention-grabbing on their own, the true star of the show is her beauty look. More specifically, her powder white eyelashes.

The decision to use white mascara is a bold choice; the color is rarely worn on its own — it usually serves as a lash primer to enhance the color and intensity of the top coat — but when it is, it adds a dramatic, icy effect. Makeup artist Lucia Pica, who worked on the campaign, paired the last look with Cyrus’s now signature bleached brow. Together, the lashes and brows give the star an otherworldly, almost uncanny look, a perfect fit for the fashion house’s aesthetic.

Cyrus has long been known for her ever-evolving style, and this is yet another example of her willingness to push boundaries — whether in music or beauty. Perhaps this is your sign to take a break from your go-to makeup look and take a beauty risk with a new bold lip, unexpected mascara shade, or graphic liner moment.