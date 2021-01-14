There's a new viral beauty product you need to know about, and the best part about it? It's readily available at a steal for your next drugstore run — if you can get your hands on it. Maybelline's new Sky High Mascara only hit the market about two weeks ago, but has already sold out at ULTA Beauty four times — in part thanks to a mass of fans on TikTok.

And "mass" is no exaggeration — the hashtag #skyhighmascara has racked up a whopping 52.7 million views. So, why is it so beloved? The lengthening formula takes barely - there lashes and boosts them, yes, to sky-high lengths, while adding a bit of volume, too. The formula is especially desirable for adding major length to your natural lashes —which is perfect for a time when lash extensions or lifts are less accessible.

The flexible brush allows you to reach every lash (even the tiny ones) from every angle and the formula itself is infused with lash-lengthening bamboo extract and fibers. With two to three coats, the results are dramatic (the TikToks are proof).

The hype got started when TikTok user @jessica.c.eid posted a video (in partnership with Maybelline) testing out the mascara and showing her jet-black, ultra-long lashes afterwards. Unsurprisingly, the post piqued viewers' interest and a few rushed out to see if the results were as good as they seemed.

TikTok user @kspader's opened the mascara, skeptical of the impact it would have on her blond lashes — and was pleasantly stunned by the results, while another user, @rocio.roses appeared to rip it from its packaging while still in her car, saying, "Are you freaking kidding me? I have not been this excited about a mascara in a long time," and after applying three coats, simply says, "OK, like what!?"

And at under $12 (although there are already people trying to capitalize on its popularity by marking it up on eBay!), this is an obvious one to add to cart.

Shop it below, or add your information to receive notification when there's a restock:

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.