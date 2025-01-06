While some 82nd Golden Globe Awards attendees graced the red carpet in pretty ponytails, chic French twists, and long, glamorous waves, others opted to an edgier approach to their hairstyles. And as you might expect, Miley Cyrus was firmly in the latter category. The Endless Summer singer — who was nominated for the Best Original Song award for her song “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl soundtrack — often tends to go off the beaten path when it comes to the way she wears her hair to formal functions such as the Globes, and her artfully undone updo was one of the best examples of her unique form of beauty expression to date.

From her glittery blue pixie at the 2015 Met Gala to her Barbarella-esque blowout at the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus’ best hairstyles ever have always been her boldest. And on several occasions, she’s looked to rock icons of the past for inspiration. For her Golden Globes updo, celebrity stylist Bob Recine had two very specific references in mind, one of them being a legend the “Flowers” singer has also looked up to for her musical talent. The other? A bit more unexpected. “We wanted to create something that was custom but felt like a cross between Debbie Harry and Japanese cartoon characters, while still feeling undone and a little bit punk,” Recine explained in a press release about the look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As Cyrus moved throughout the night, fans could really take in the complex twists and turns of her hairstyle. In front it featured wispy fringe and face-framing pieces and in back an upswept knot with loose ends pointing in all directions. While it may look effortless, the perfect undone feel of this updo was actually quite carefully crafted, and Recine executed it all with a handful of Nexxus products.

To start, the pro prepped the singer’s damp hair with the brand’s Prep & Protect Heat Defense Spray, spraying it onto large sections before blow drying it smooth and straight with a flat brush. Post blowout, he created a mirror-like finish with a few spritzes of Epic Shine Spray before twisting sections back until he achieved the kind of purposefully messy, rock-and-roll effect the two desired for such an epic evening. To hold it in place all night long, Recine used XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray and lastly he smoothed on Repair & Nourish Ultralightweight Hair Oil for a healthy and touchable finish.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cyrus’ finished hair look is a great option for a party-worthy updo that’s not too prim and perfect. So if you prefer your beauty on the unfussy side, this is one to bookmark for your next night out.