With how often Elizabeth Olsen styles Chanel, you’d think she was a brand ambassador. Even though the A-lister isn’t a face of the Parisian atelier (yet), the label’s extensive catalog is frequently at her disposal. Most recently, she’s donned Chanel at a screening for her film His Three Daughters, the WWD Style Awards, and the Toronto Film Festival. And to no surprise, her affinity for the brand expands beyond the red carpet. On March 25, Olsen pulled off a navy blue tweed matching set, complete with capris, fresh from one of Chanel’s latest runway shows.

The Wandavision alum is currently on a press tour for her sci-fi, thriller film, The Assessment, which hit theaters on March 21. Marking her latest promo stop, Olsen was snapped by the paparazzi outside CBS Studios in New York City. With help from her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, the fashion muse got her hands on head-to-toe Chanel, starting with the aforementioned blue set from the Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The runway model left the top open, and layered patent leather opera gloves, plus a button-down vest underneath. Olsen, on the other hand, went a more stripped-down route. On top, she only wore the short-sleeve tweed cardigan, adorned with baby blue lining along the pockets, collar, and the center. Then, her tweed theme continued with the complementary cropped trousers. Similar to the top, Olsen’s pants featured gold buttons at her waist, as well as the hems of each leg. From there, she chose slingback Chanel pumps with a thick heel, instead of her signature stilettos. In true Olsen fashion, minimalist jewelry completed her OOTD. She only accessorized with her gold wedding band.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

If you kept track of Olsen’s outings on Tuesday, you know that wasn’t her only springy ensemble of the day. A few hours before she wore the Chanel co-ord, the Love & Death star stopped by The TODAY Show in another T-shirt-shaped number. Her first ‘fit was an ivory mock-neck mini dress, courtesy of Patou Fall/Winter 2025. The LWD debuted during Paris Fashion Week at the end of Jan. 2025. On the catwalk, it was coupled with a cropped trench coat and knee-high boots, contrary to Olsen’s suede pumps and jacket-less look.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

All this to say? Olsen’s The Assessment press tour is full of spring outfit inspo. So, take notes this season. And stay tuned to TZR for her next Chanel moment (it could pop up any day now). Fans can’t wait to see how she interprets Matthieu Blazy’s new direction once he takes over in April.