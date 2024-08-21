From the moment she moved into the White House back in January 2009, Michelle Obama’s exhibited an envious sense of style — but there’s a little more to it than just voluminous hair and crispy skirt sets. Political documentarians have written entire books about the special meanings and intentions folded into the former First Lady’s public looks, and her ability to combine aesthetics and substance didn’t wane when she returned to the private sector. Just examine her latest appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Obama’s twisted braid is a pretty, trendy updo, yes — but it might have been chosen for a much more significant reason overall.

Obama took the stage on the second night of the convention, addressing the crowd with powerful rhetoric and an optimistic outlook. She wore a sleeveless navy suit jacket with a pair of matching cropped pants by Monse, a blend of timeless businesswear and casual yet polished glamour. Obama’s hair made a particularly strong impact, though. Her long, thin braids were pulled back into a high ponytail, then twisted and plaited all the way down to her hips. Traditionally, braids are often used to signify unity — they’re made of multiple individual strands all woven together to create something distinctly new and bigger than before.

She’s worn long bangs, silk presses, bouncy blowouts, and elegant updos, but Obama has a history of breaking out the braids for some of her biggest moments in general. On the 2022 book tour for memoir The Light We Carry, Obama wore one plaited style after the next, including a half-up bun, a deep side-parted look, and a high ponytail with woven tendrils framing her face. A set of micro-braids is incredibly versatile, and Obama proved it in one single week of publicity stops.

Considering the 2024 presidential election is really just kicking off now, expect plenty more public appearances from the Obamas as they stump for the Democrats — which spells out several more incredible campaign trail beauty and fashion moments from the former FLOTUS. The ability to combine political prowess with serious sartorial savvy is just one of many reasons to love her.