The year is 2001: Shrek is dominating the box office, Friends is the biggest show on television, and Britney and Justin have introduced the world to the concept of the joutfit. Oh, and Michelle Branch is everywhere — pun intended. The then-18-year-old hit the global music stage in a major way with her major-label debut, The Spirit Room; its lead single, “Everywhere,” would go on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, win an MTV Music Video Award, and kick off Branch’s career. And now, 25 years later, the singer-songwriter is celebrating her pop-rock classic with an eyeshadow inspired by its classic blue cover.

Branch has teamed up with MOB Beauty on a custom shade of its Longwear Liquid Clay Eyeshadow, called (what else?) Spirit Room Blue. The rich marine shade evokes the cool blue sky of The Spirit Room’s album cover — and feels particularly timely, given the current blue eyeshadow trend. “Some colors hold memories; ‘Spirit Room Blue’ reminds me of late nights, first records, endless skies, and the fans who’ve carried these songs with me for 25 years,” Branch said in a statement. “Now it’s their turn to wear the story.”

The “All You Wanted” singer worked with MOB Beauty founders Vic Casale and Alisha Gallagher to whip up the perfect shade of blue to evoke the album. “We’ve been fans of Michelle’s since her debut, so it was an honor to welcome her into our lab and bring a shade to life that not only celebrates her legacy but is inspired by an unforgettable moment in music,” Gallagher shared in a statement.

MOB Beauty

Along with the eyeshadow, which is available now, Branch has a few other Spirit Room-related celebrations in the works, including an Everywhere and Back Again EP, featuring re-records with guest artists, and a tour of the same name.