This Ultra-Luxurious Bathroom Trend Now Counts Kendall Jenner & Jennifer Garner As Fans

Standalone bathtubs are an extravagance in themselves — you must have the space and money to be able to splurge on one of the large, pricey pieces. Somehow, though, celebrities found a way to take this luxury to the next level. And, the over-the-top choice seems to be catching on. The look in question? It’s the metal bathtub trend, and it now has several of the biggest stars on board.

You may have first noticed these reflective tubs in Kendall Jenner’s viral Architectural Digest feature; it was nearly impossible to miss the brass version by Catchpole & Rye in the main bathroom of her Los Angeles home. And not long after, it seems they started to catch on with others. Jennifer Garner recently revealed one of her own, which appears to have a nickel finish from the photo she posted of herself in front of it before the 2022 Oscars. Just weeks later, Karlie Kloss showed the world that she’s also a fan of the trend, posing on a piece in her space (which Domino reports is from Urban Archaeology) nearly identical to Garner’s.

Though it’s certainly a bold move to choose such a large piece with that much shine for your bathroom, there’s no denying that it adds a beautiful dose of drama — not to mention a seriously luxurious feel. And with more and more people leaning into the bathroom as an oasis, it makes perfect sense that this is catching on. Thus, no one would blame you if you were ready to take the plunge (pun intended) and implement this look into your own space. Should that be the case, continue on to see how these stars are styling metal tubs at home, ahead.

Jennifer Garner’s Nickel Tub

So much shine in a space can feel cold (especially when it’s silver-toned), but Garner managed to avoid that feeling entirely. Thanks to the light from the huge windows and the layered textures from a plant, a basket, and curtains, her bathroom feels warm and inviting — with just the perfect amount of glow.

Kendall Jenner’s Brass Tub

Though it’s hard to tell from this picture, Jenner’s bathroom has a similar warm feel to Garner’s, albeit with a moodier vibe. Her brass tub also sits in front of a large set of windows, and she added coziness with a gallery wall and curtains. However, she did choose to go a more minimalist route, which gives a slightly more modern effect.

Karlie Kloss’ Nickel Tub

Kloss’ bathroom proves just how versatile this trend can be. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling marble, the nickel tub manages somehow to both stand out and blend right in, creating an effect that feels both artistic and otherworldly.