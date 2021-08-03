A "Sprinkled Halo" Engagement Ring Is The Next Big Bridal Jewelry Trend

For most people, selecting an engagement ring that represents your aesthetic is of utmost important. You don’t want what everyone else has, instead you want your jewelry to feel unique to you. One way to ensure you end up with a special ring (and not twin with your BFF, who is newly engaged) is to diversify where you look for your bridal jewelry. To kick off your ring-seeking journey, start with Logan Hollowell’s bridal jewelry collection. The Los Angeles-based accessories label just launched its first-ever line of ceremonial pieces, modeled by Jasmine Tookes, which includes styles like a sprinkled halo ring (the center stone is surrounded by scattered diamonds) and oval eternity bands.

The full collection consists of 20 customizable engagement rings and wedding bands, with five sprinkled halo designs in total. All the pieces are handmade from 14k and 18k recycled gold. They’re set with conflict-free diamonds and ethically-sourced gemstones with minimal impact on the environment, too. While minimalists will likely enjoy the pared-down solitaire bands ($1,850), for those seeking more sparkle action, you can opt for the ornate three-row pavé ($3,200) style. For a fully customized, made-to-measure experience, you can also schedule a personal design consultation and custom select details such as the stone shape, center stone type, setting style, and color via the brand’s newly launched ring design studio. Price-wise, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,500 for a dainty solitaire set diamond ring to $48,800 for a pavé set eternity band.

“One of my greatest joys is working one-on-one with clients to create their own custom dream ring. With our new ring designsStudio, I get to do that with everyone,” designer Logan Hollowell said in a statement. “The sky is truly the limit on what you can design, and we are here to bring it to life for you.”

(+) Courtesy of Logan Hollowell/Adam Franzino (+) Courtesy of Logan Hollowell/Adam Franzino INFO 1/2

The LA jewelry brand creates one-of-a-kind items that have garnered a legion of fans in Hollywood. Elsa Hosk and Jennifer Lawrence regularly wear the brand in their off-duty street style looks while models like Candice Swanepoel and Stella Maxwell have all previously appeared in Logan Hollowell campaigns. If you’re ready to invest in a unique bridal piece — the sprinkled halo rings are beautiful — browse the brand’s latest drop, below. Don’t forget to bookmark and send this post over to your partner, too, so they get the hint on which ring to buy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.