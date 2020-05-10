It’s been just over one month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their royal exit — and from the looks of it, the pair is happily adjusting. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently shared a casual family moment of celebrating their son Archie’s first birthday, offering a peek into their new life. But while said life may feel be more down-to-earth — complete with chambray shirts and messy buns — it’d be remiss the say the public won’t think fondly of their more formal moments as royals. Meghan Markle’s most iconic outfits have cemented the star into place as a modern fashion darling, and there’s no doubt her upcoming ensembles will be just as good, if not better. And as someone who has gone from a Hollywood celebrity to a member of the royal family — with the outfits to reflect it — the Duchess’ sartorial evolution is one worth watching.

When news first broke that Markle was in a relationship with Prince Harry in 2016, all eyes turned on her, and her style. Now, with a virtually infinite list of appearances under her belt, Markle has not only refined her style over the years, but she’s also become a key player in bringing attention to brands and designers of all sizes.

To see how Duchess of Sussex’s style has changed over her years in the global spotlight, scroll down for her most iconic looks to date.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images On November 27, 2017, the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially announced their engagement. Markle wore a white wrap coat from Canadian brand Line the Label over an emerald dress and nude Aquazurra shoes.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Later that year in December, the soon-to-be royal leaned into British fashion with a statement-making hat to top off a beige wool wrap coat from Sentaler, knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman, and a Chloé purse.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Markle wore a chic tartan plaid wool coat over a simple black turtleneck and trousers for her visit to Edinburgh in February 2018.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For an ANZAC service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018, Markle wore a two-piece set from Emilia Wickstead with classic black pumps.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle opted for a classic, minimal gown designed by then-Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in May 2018.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex's Givenchy gown wasn't the only dress to make headlines on her wedding day. Markle wore a more modern but equally minimal custom dress from Stella McCartney for her reception.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In June 2018, Markle wore a sleek off-the-shoulder dress from Givenchy for a visit to Chesire with Queen Elizabeth II.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess styled a sleeveless trench coat as a dress for the Nelson Mandela Centenary exhibition in July 2018.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Markle took a cooler approach to her outfit for the WellChild Awards in September 2018, wearing a black silk camisole with a tailored pantsuit.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2018 Fashion Awards, Markle presented an award to honor Clare Waight Keller wearing a Givenchy dress — which also showed off the early stages of her baby bump.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle kept her growing bump in mind when attending the Endeavor Fund Awards. The Duchess styled a white button-down shirt and black maxi skirt — both by Givenchy — for the event.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry and Markle announced the birth of their first son in May 2019, where Markle wore a trench-style dress with a waist-cinching belt.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess and new mother chose a casual look of jeans, a tank top, and a blazer for a match at the Wimbledon tournament in July 2019. The style icon topped her outfit off with a cream fedora.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2019 WellChild Awards, Markle wore an emerald fitted dress with a wool coat over her shoulders. However, her unique purse from Montunas Gauria, which featured a scarf handle, drew all the attention.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Earlier this year, the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London, Markle went for a bold red gown by Safiyaa Kalika with coordinating accessories.