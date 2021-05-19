Menu
(Celebrity)
The Interesting Way Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Communicate That You Probably Haven’t Noticed
No words needed.
By
Anna Buckman
5 hours ago
Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Every couple has their own unspoken language, but with their place in the spotlight, that’s especially true for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In light of their third wedding anniversary, here’s a look back at the interesting moments in which the couple has communicated without words.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
At a Creative Industries and Business Reception in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019, the two take a break from speaking to check in with a look and a smile.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.