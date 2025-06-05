If there’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion is known for — aside from coining the iconic “Hot Girl Summer” — it’s her next-level nail art. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper gave fans a full look at her elaborate manicure game by sharing a carousel of 15 different sets. Each one is a bold, creative statement, offering tons of inspiration for summer nail art. Megan’s longtime nail tech, Tahvya Krok, is the mastermind behind the designs. Her work on Megan includes intricate handpainted details, dramatic 3D embellishments, chrome finishes, and countless multi-colored rhinestones and gems. If you’ve grown tired of the understated milky polish trend, consider this your sign to go bolder and brighter this season.

Megan kicked off her nail recap with a modern spin on the classic French manicure. Her white coffin-shaped French tips were detailed with the words “Hot girl” written in delicate black cursive across her middle and ring fingers — a nod to her signature catchphrase. The next standout set featured a vivid, tropical fruit-themed mani-pedi, complete with hand-painted slices of dragon fruit, passionfruit, kiwi, and blood orange across both fingers and toes. She also showed off a playful twist on the French manicure, this time with a rich red base and tiny cherry-shaped gems hanging from the tips, giving a fun, summery vibe.

Another set showcased long stiletto nails with a bold hot pink base, embellished with assorted colored rhinestones in varying sizes. Two of the most eye-catching sets were featured in her “Whenever” music video: one inspired by Salvador Dali’s melting clocks, and another with intricately handpainted 3D lace. Megan also paid homage to her favorite things with designs that referenced anime, Japanese culture, and her hometown of Houston, Texas — adding personal touches to every set. Time to make a nail appointment.