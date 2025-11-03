Megan Thee Stallion knows how to throw a party, and Halloween is no exception. Over the weekend, on Friday October 31, she hosted her annual “Hottieween” celebration in Houston, Texas. Costumes, of course, were mandatory for the event, and Meg didn’t disappoint with her look. The rapper dressed up as a modern-day Bride of Frankenstein, wearing a white lace cut out gown with corset-style lacing down the back and a mermaid silhouette that gave the classic monster bride a sultry edge. She paired the dress with long, glossy waves with a deep side part. But what really made Meg’s costume stand out was her hair, specifically her silver highlights. In addition to the face-framing pieces, the silver streaks were woven subtly throughout her hair; they added unexpected pops of color while also catching the light at different angles, adding a supernatural shimmer to her look. It was the perfect balance of spooky and stunning, tying the whole costume together.

To finish off her glam, Meg went with a glowy base featuring soft contour, paired with a dramatic metallic smoky eye that matched her silver highlights. Her lashes were long and fluttery, and a nude glossy lip kept things polished and modern.

Even though they were just for a Halloween costume, the silver streaks in Meg’s hair looked so good they could honestly become a permanent look. Maybe she’ll keep them around for a while longer? Fingers crossed.