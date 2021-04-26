With the 93rd Academy Awards officially underway, it was a pleasant surprise to see the stars embrace an evening of glamour — despite the unusual circumstances. There’s also nothing more satisfying than seeing an actor try out a new look on the red carpet, and this season it was Margot Robbie’s new bangs, debuted at the 2021 Oscars, that had social media buzzing mere moments after stepping in front of the cameras.

Since the star had recently been captured with a chin-length brunette bob — a wig for an upcoming film — it was satisfying to see her back to her blonde roots (albeit a little darker than her usual shade), complete with fresh fringe. A few loose pieces of honey-highlighted hair complemented the lash-skimming look, with the remainder secured into a loose ponytail that hung down her back. It was all thanks to her longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett (he’s also the man behind Robbie’s 2018 asymmetrical bob that similarly set Twitter aflame), and he previewed a few of the GHD tools and products he used to achieve the look on his Instagram.

Paired with her dazzling Chanel gown and makeup artist Pati Dubroff’s elegant mauve lipstick and delicately sculpted cheeks, the actor once again proved that she is a master of the red carpet beauty transformation. If you’re also pondering a fresh chop for 2021, allow Robbie’s face-framing fringe to inspire you to embrace bangs for a subtle, but impactful, new look.