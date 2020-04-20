By now, you've probably seen quite a few celebrity makeup tutorials on Instagram, and honestly, here's hoping they keep coming. Not only are they a coveted inside look at what products celebrities use and how they do their makeup, but the videos are seriously mesmerizing and often pretty soothing. The latest one to grace feeds is Mandy Moore's everyday makeup routine, which is 15 minutes long, features 17 products, and is all about a lit-from-within glow.

Even if you diligently keep up with Moore's Instagram, you might have missed her everyday makeup routine on April 17. That's because the This Is Us actor was actually featured on the Streicher Sisters' Instagram page (three sisters who founded the LA-based beauty studio, Striiike), to celebrate the brand's new shoppable website — which, naturally, features a good amount of Moore's favorite everyday products.

The actor first pops onto the IGTV screen makeup-free, just out of the shower, and stating the routine isn't full-out glam or packed with tricks, but "a little something if you have a zoom call or want to boost your mood. We all need that right now." The star, as with any good routine, starts with her base. And being that she's dedicated to the sun-kissed, LA glow, she first applies Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream — a moisturizer made with four different oils that "gives sort of a light glow, and makes it a nice moisturized, dewy, canvas for any makeup you're going to apply."

But she doesn't move onto face makeup right away. Instead, taking a tip from one of the three sisters, Jenn Streicher, Moore starts her routine with her eyes. After prepping the area with Tula's Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm and Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow, she uses Beautycounter's Velvet Eyeshadow Palette in Classic to softly sweep brown tones — in both shimmer and matte finishes — across her lid. And in an effort to boost up her lash line (since eyelash extensions are sadly no longer available) she lines her lid with Charlotte Tilbury's Feline Flick Eyeliner.

Once done with the eyes, she continues adding glow and a little bit of tint to the rest of her face by mixing Charlotte Tilbury's Wonder Glow Primer and Surrat's Dew Drop Foundation together for a two-in-one application. After a slight contour and conceal (because her skin is apparently not happy right now #relatable), she tops things off with a punchy red lip courtesy of Chanel.

But no glow is complete without a little (or a lot of) bronzer. Moore uses fan-favorite Filmstar Bronze and Glow from Charlotte Tilbury —which has a 4.8-out-of-5 star rating in over 400 reviews — across her entire face and chest. And with a little setting powder, the star's look is complete. Below, all 17 products Moore used in her routine so, you can achieve the same level of glow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.