Last month, prior to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, the entire cast went on a press tour to promote the movie. Lupita Nyong’o stunned in various ensembles from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood on late-night talk shows while the actor’s costar Danai Gurira had her own fashionable moment in a sheer crochet catsuit from Gabriela Hearst. Now, even in December, Nyong’o is still celebrating the Marvel film. In an Instagram post, Nyong’o posed in a workout set from the Actively BLACK x MARVEL collaboration. She then wrote in the caption: “Ready to get after it in 2023 💪🏿 with my new workout gear from the Wakanda Forever x @activelyblack collab! Love the fabrics and did I mention the company is Black-owned?!”

The athleisure look, which was decidedly more casual compared to her dressy press tour outfits, featured a black and purple color palette. One of the crop tops Nyong’o wore displayed the words Wakanda Forever on the sleeves while her bottoms featured Wakanda lettering on it. It seems that the actor loved the new pieces from the collab, as she wore a second look that consisted of a crop hoodie and biker shorts. For fans of Nyong’o (or the Marvel movie), you’ll be pleased to know that all the items on the star are still available to shop, should you want to rock her outfit to your own workout classes.

Additionally, if you have not heard of Actively BLACK yet, the premium athleisure and sports apparel brand was founded by former NBA player Lanny Smith in 2020. According to its website, the label’s mission is “focused on the representation of Black creatives, designers and brands in sports fashion.” Smith also uses proceeds from the sales to invest in educational programs and resources that help the Black community, whether that be supporting HBCU athletics or social justice initiatives.

Thus, if you’re looking to shop with intention (and scoop up some new workout gear), browse the pieces from the Actively BLACK x MARVEL drop ahead. If you don’t see anything that speaks to your style, head over to the site directly to peruse through more athleisure wear options.