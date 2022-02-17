There’s something about Lucy Hale. Yes, even in the presence of her perfect French bob, glowing skin, and chic Fendi snow bunny outfit, I felt relaxed and at ease as we casually chatted about our mutual love for our dogs, spa days, and red lipstick. In fact, in regards to the latter, Hale even pointed me to her go-to lippie at the moment: an “Old Hollywood” classic cherry red by Almay dubbed Treat Yourself. “It’s so hard to find a good red,” says Hale. “This matte shade in particular is my favorite.”

This is a strong statement from an actor who is no stranger to a bold crimson lip (or any bold lip shade for that matter). As evidenced on her Instagram account, Hale appreciates a full-glam moment, which is probably why she opted to become the face of Almay a couple of years ago. “I only want to partner with someone if it’s something I actually can speak about, and I’ve always loved the products,” says Hale. “I remember as a little girl buying their eye makeup removers.”

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star also appreciates Almay’s skin care-first approach to beauty. “Their products are great for breakout-prone skin, and I’ve been pretty vocal about my struggles with my skin for a long time now,” she explains.

Vocal, indeed. As our chat continued, Hale opened up even more about everything from her personal approach to wellness to the (two) little things in life she quite literally could never live without. (Hint: They’re four-legged creatures.) Read on below.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I look at my phone. But after that, before I even have coffee, I grab this wellness powder [Activated You’s Morning Complete] that has prebiotics and probiotics in it. I promised myself I would take it every day for a year and it really makes me feel better. My skin has been looking so much better since I’ve been using it. It gives your gut everything it needs for a healthy day. It’s crazy that I’m just now learning about the importance of gut health.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I’m a full facial, spa kind of girl. That’s my idea of treating yourself. Go to the spa, get in the sauna, get the massage, get the facial, get the pedicure and manicure — I make a full day of it. I try to put my phone away while I’m there. I love being pampered. I feel like I can really be present whereas I’m a person that struggles with being in the moment.

What are you listening to these days?

I’m watching that show Yellowjackets, and it has the best soundtrack. It’s like a ‘90s soundtrack — all the stuff I grew up with. It has some incredible songs I haven’t thought about, like ‘Hold On’ from Wilson Phillips. That show is amazing.

One thing you can’t live without is...

My dogs. I actually don’t think I could live without them.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I’ve been wanting to go to Tokyo for years. That’s a place I’d visit for a couple weeks. That’s my top destination, but I love Maui for a quick getaway. But I’ve been watching Yellowstone, so now I want to go to Montana.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

If I want to feel great with minimal time, I’ll pop on a red lip. It’s so timeless.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

I’ve been doing a lot of hot Pilates. I do a lot of strength training, so that includes yoga and anything that elongates and stretches [my body], but there’s a class I love that does heated mat Pilates.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

I think society teaches us that we need people to complete us and we need a partner to complete us. Songs, movies — everything is about searching for that one person or thing. That’s actually very backwards. The best thing I’ve done for myself is to love myself. Be honest about what works or doesn’t work for you, then you can approach a friendship or relationship or partnership being your true authentic self. You’ll also bring in the right people.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

It’s so funny, I love to work out, but I also love to live my life and if I want to eat something unhealthy, I’m just going to do it. Otherwise, I’ll be freaking miserable. But, I have some version of almond butter and banana every day, whether it’s on toast or rice cakes. I love a rice cake with anything, like avocado and a poached egg or hummus and cucumber.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I remember the first paycheck I got, which wasn’t a lot of money, I went to Forever 21. However, the first big paycheck I got I used to buy a car. I got a gray Prius and I drove it from Tennessee to California after I purchased it. I was so excited, I was 18 at the time and hadn’t even booked Pretty Little Liars yet. But I was so proud of myself. I no longer own it, but it’s hopefully in good hands.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

Like I said, one thing I struggle with is being in the moment and enjoying what’s here in front of me. I’m always 10 steps ahead, which is a blessing and a curse. But, when you do that you can miss out on so much of the magic and beauty of whatever moment or season you’re in. So, I think it’s OK to chill out or relax and enjoy it.