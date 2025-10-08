Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is one for the books. With a record-breaking number of designer debuts (Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson for Dior, and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Loewe, to name a few), celebrity-stacked front rows, and late-night parties, the nine-day marathon of shows and events was monumental, to say the least. So naturally, the PFW S/S ‘26 beauty looks were equally impactful. After all, first impressions are everything, and for many top fashion houses this season, all eyes were on their runways – from the hairstyles down to the clear kitten heel pumps.

This season, there was a particular emphasis on skin. Designers like Chloé, Loewe, Dior, and Schiaparelli all went with luminous, lit-from-within complexions, but added unexpected details that made their front rows do double takes, be it a matte hot pink lip, sculpted baby blue or shimmery red eye, or soft blushed cheeks. Hairstylists were on a similar wavelength, favoring wet-look styles, tousled air-dried waves, and shiny low ponytails. Of course, it wouldn’t be PFW without some maximalist moments. At Thom Browne, models had colorful lashes and blunt bobs with a long braid down the back. Meanwhile, Leonard Paris encouraged blush blindness with shimmery fuchsia flushed cheeks.

Keep reading for TZR’s highlight reel of the best makeup and hair moments from the PFW S/S ‘26 runways.

Thom Browne’s Otherworldly Lashes

(+) Justin Shin/Getty Images (+) Justin Shin/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Of course the designer’s outer space-themed show included an otherworldly beauty look. The colorful lashes by lead makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench popped against radiant skin perfected by products from the show’s skin care sponsor, iS Clinical. For hair, lead artist James Pecis created striking blunt micro bobs that had baby bangs and a long braid cascading down from the back, and a few models had silver flecks added to their hair to mimic the look of moon dust.

Chloé’s Flamingo Pink Lips

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chloé’s makeup look by lead artist Yadim Carranza channeled that dewy, almost damp glow you get from getting slightly sweaty while wearing a light jacket on a warmer-than-expected spring afternoon. To achieve the effect, he used a handful of Saie complexion products, including the Dew Blush and Slip Tint Concealer. While many models had variations of this minimal makeup look, a few had a cool matte pink lip that matched the hot pink florals and flamingo print in the collection. Lead hairstylist Paul Hanlon looked to that effortless windswept texture you get from walking through the streets by giving models’ hair a lived-in look with Authentic Beauty Concept products.

Victoria Beckham’s Spontaneous Eyeliner

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Haven’t mastered sharp wings and clean lines with eyeliner yet? Don’t stress. Take a cue from the makeup at Victoria Beckham, whose collection and beauty look was inspired by the spontaneous self-styling of your youth, where lead artist Lucia Pica used the Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa Pavé for a soft, lived-in look. She added the liner to the inner corners of the eyes, then used her fingertip to slightly smudge it out. For hair, lead hairstylist Anthony Turner followed suit by giving models simple yet feminine low ponytails using Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum and ghd Chronos Max for an extra smooth and shiny finish.

Loewe’s Sculpted Complexions

(+) Pat McGrath Labs (+) Pat McGrath Labs INFO 1/2

For makeup artists, the face is a canvas. This was on full display at Loewe where Pat McGrath mirrored the artist Ellsworth Kelly-inspired collection with makeup that consisted of luminous skin, softly sculpted eyes, and a surprise burst of sunset hues that peeked out from under some of the model’s oversized shades. The key products that made the look possible included her Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, Concealer and Blurring Under-Eye Powder.

Rabanne’s Sunburnt Blush

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

You don’t need PTO to achieve a radiant, sun-kissed glow this spring. Simply reference Rabanne’s makeup look by lead artist Diane Kendal. She used the brand’s Mini Blushy Palette in Incompatibles and Almost Famous to give models’ cheeks a healthy flush, then used Colorshot in Sorry Not Sorry or My Bad to add some faux freckles for good measure. You can further lean into the beachy vibe with the show’s hair by Duffy, too. The wavy style was reminiscent of the way your hair looks air-dried after a dip in the ocean.

Schiaparelli’s Glow-In-The-Dark Eyes

(+) Pat McGrath Labs (+) Pat McGrath Labs INFO 1/2

Pat McGrath created three cinematic looks for Sciaparelli’s latest collection, all designed to “glow in the dark,” the makeup artist told TZR backstage at the show. One of the three was centered around angelic, luminous skin, which McGrath achieved with her Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection products. The other two had bold eyes, either radiant baby blue or searing red, created with the Gilded Nirvana: Mega Eye Shadow Palette or Mothership V: Bronze Seduction. Meanwhile, Guido Palau pulled the hair up into super sleek and shiny twisted buns.

The Row’s Hairbrushed Updos

Leave it to The Row to turn the mishap of getting your brush stuck in your hair into the most artistic hairstyle of fashion month. Hairstylist Guido Palau intentionally worked combs and pins into twisted updos for the Olsens’ latest runway show.

Leonard Paris’ ‘80s Blush

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Instead of a multi-step contour routine, simply sculpted your face with draped blush like at Leonard Paris. The pretty fuchsia shade is also so apropos for spring.

Giambattista Valli’s Liquid Waves

Schwarzkopf

Inspired by oil paintings, lead hairstylist Pablo Kuemin put a romantic spin on the sleek wet look hair trend by adding finger waves into the mix. When crafting the style, he used Schwarzkkopf Professional products, including the Session Label The Jelly, Session Label The Flexible, and Session Label The Coat.

Christian Dior’s Blossoming Blush

George Eyres for Christian Dior Parfums

Elevate your no-makeup makeup looks with Christian Dior’s blooming blush. To create a seamless, slightly flushed complexion, Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, applied the Forever Skin Glow Foundation in thin layers and blended the Backstage Rosy Glow Blush Stick in Rosewood or Berry to create a “veil of color.”

Vivienne Westwood’s Slept-In Waves

Schwarzkopf

Punk wasn’t dead on the Vivienne Westwood runway. In addition to the matte black lips, lead hairstylist Claire Grech kept the rebellious spirit going with the bedhead waves she styled using Schwarzkopf Professional Session Label.