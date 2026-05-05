If the Met Gala elected its own prom queen, the 2026 recipient would undoubtedly be Beyoncé. After a 10-year hiatus from the event, the singer’s announcement as a gala co-chair all but confirmed that she’d be in attendance — and instantly made her the most hotly anticipated guest. And yet somehow, her arrival on those storied Fifth Avenue stairs still managed to exceed everyone’s expectations. Clad in a custom Olivier Rousting gown with a skeleton design, plenty of shimmering gemstones, and a sweeping, feathered jacket, the singer made a dramatic statement — as did her extra-long, waist-grazing honey-blonde hair.

While Bey’s great lengths might have been the longest of the night, she wasn’t the only attendee to opt for inches and plenty of them. Awards season breakout Chase Infiniti donned blown-out, ombré curls that cascaded down the back of her Thom Browne gown, while pop star Lisa slicked down the front of her pin-straight, waist-grazing, half-up, half-down hairstyle. Doja Cat wore her long blonde hair in classic loose waves. Amanda Seyfried and Charli XCX wore vintage, mid-century ponytails that didn’t sacrifice volume for length, while Nicole Kidman went for more of a ‘70s vibe with pin-straight extensions and face-framing curtain bangs.

Could this be the beginning of the end for the reign of the bob? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, scroll on to see the standout “long hair, don’t care” moments from the 2026 Met Gala.

Beyoncé

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Chase Infiniti

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Lisa

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Doja Cat

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Amanda Seyfried

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Charli XCX

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Nicole Kidman