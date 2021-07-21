Summer brings a level of humidity that makes it difficult to wear anything but breezy attire. No one wants stuffy denim or sweat-inducing wool at a time like this. But if you’ve had enough of Nap Dresses, “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo’s oversized T-shirt outfit is a genius alternative for sweaty days. You might be familiar with one-tone slouchy shirt dresses, but that's not Lizzo. The singer prefers kaleidoscopic hues and snazzy designs (think fun graphic shirts and tops with artsy patterns). Throughout this entire summer, Lizzo has snapped photos in various summer trends like her chain belt and bright bikinis, now her oversized shirt-as-a-dress look is another addition.

On July 19, the singer posted an Instagram story modeling her warm-weather outfit of the day: a black oversized T-shirt with a gold square design, Nike shoes, and silver rectangular framed sunglasses. Lizzo is a fan of ‘90s and ‘00s-inspired outfits (recent looks include a bustier top and tankini swimsuit). This time, her accompanying gold jewelry and matching python Prada bag added to the nostalgic feel. If the T-shirt you chose is on the simpler side, you can follow Lizzo’s lead and add a vintage handbag or playful sneakers to take the look up a notch (the singer’s collection of noteworthy bags is worthy of emulating all on its own).

But, Lizzo isn’t the only celebrity swapping gauzy maxi dresses for a sportier summer look. Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a long House of Drew T-shirt, styling the piece with black sneakers and cat-eye sunglasses. While the look can have a just-rolled-out-of-bed aesthetic (if that’s the look you’re going for), with the addition of heeled boots and statement jewelry, it has an effortlessly polished effect. While Lizzo’s exact top is unknown, ahead, you’ll find a handful of stylish takes on the oversized T-shirt trend available for purchase.

