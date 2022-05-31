Any Instagram fiend is well versed in the “photo dump” trend, a casual approach to the app in which users share a series of photos in one post. Intended to be low-effort and often presented with little to no context, photo dumps offer a glimpse into a person’s life while still allowing them to maintain an air of mystery. Even celebrities are not immune to the ubiquity of the trend and oftentimes use it as an opportunity to subtly debut new beauty looks — Lizzo’s smiley face nails, for example.

This week, the singer took to the platform to share an array of photos as well as a heartfelt caption. “We are in wild times & I don’t know how to express it, or know what to do about it,” Lizzo wrote. “All I know is I’m gonna try to be part of positive change on this planet. People are precious & deserve to be protected. Take care of yourselves today. love you❤️”

The carousel includes images of a stunning mountain landscape, the singer enjoying a pool, and a close-up shot of her brand new manicure. Rather than her usual long nails, Lizzo opted for a short, rounded look with brightly colored nail art. She shared an image of each hand, both of which feature a single yellow smiley face nail among a slew of other designs including flames, daisies, cheetah print, and on one pinky, even a subtle plug for her new shapewear brand, Yitty.

In the post, Lizzo also tagged her nail artist, Eri Ishizu, who also did the star’s dramatic corkscrew nails for the 2022 Met Gala and her 3D chrome look for this year’s Coachella. While her newest look isn’t the boldest Ishizu has ever created by a long shot, it embodies the playfulness of the season, which is certainly fitting.

It’s not clear from her photo dump if the star is on vacation, but there’s no denying the colorful design would be the perfect look for a summer getaway. Aside from the neon color palette, the mismatched manicure style is so fun and pairs perfectly with a beachy wardrobe.