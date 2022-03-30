Take a look at the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle spaces and you’ll quickly spot a fair amount of Hollywood-born ventures, spanning from Gwyneth Paltrow’s all-encompassing site Goop to Rihanna’s FENTY beauty line. This week, another major celebrity announced the launch of a new project (and you’ll definitely want to read more about it.) Lizzo’s debuting a shapewear line, YITTY, on April 12. The brand name was inspired by the singer’s childhood nickname (given to Lizzo by her aunt) and YITTY was created with Fabletics Inc. — the parent company of Fabletics — an activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson.

Lizzo’s brand will boast comfort-forward pieces in bold colors and prints, all designed to feel equally appropriate when worn at home, to Sunday brunch, or even to the club. To inform this entrepreneurial journey, the star leaned on her own experience with body-shaping garments, which she has been wearing since her tweens. Most of all, she recalls how society made her feel ashamed about the natural curves of her body and subsequently pressured her into wearing the oft pain-inducing garb at an early age.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” Lizzo said in a press statement. “So I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.” And, fun fact: The line was created with Fabletics Inc., the parent company of Fabletics — an activewear brand and e-commerce business, co-founded by Kate Hudson, that operates on a membership-based model.

(+) YITTY (+) YITTY INFO 1/2

As of now, YITTY is slated to debut with three unique categories. First, there is a lightweight, seamless NEARLY NAKED collection that’s perfect for everyday wear. Then, there is the more fashion-forward, and functional, range dubbed MESH ME, which can be worn as underwear or completely on its own. Lastly, there is the MAJOR LABEL collection, which the star describes as “an assortment of everyday lifestyle pieces that are super soft, super bossy, and super YITTY.” All pieces are designed to fit a variety of body types and come in an inclusive array of sizes ranging from XS to 6X. As for the color palette, you can expect to see an array of cheeky music references with shades dubbed Tempo Lavender and Moody B*tch Taupe.

The brand will officially become available for you to peruse and shop later this month. To get in on the latest YITTY details, make sure to get yourself on its waitlist and follow the brand’s official Instagram account for live updates.