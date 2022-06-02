In March 2022, Lizzo launched her shapewear line YITTY and the internet could not get enough — take TikTok, for example. On the app, #yitty has over 53 million views with content creators and shoppers alike raving about the brand’s wide array of playful colors and form-fitting styles designed for every type of body. And luckily, Lizzo didn’t stop at shapewear. On June 1, she added activewear to the brand’s offerings — naming the collection Headliner after her childhood nickname.

The Headliner collection has six different confidence-boosting styles available and was designed with both functionality and perfect fit in mind. Let’s get into fit, first. Every garment in the line is made with high shine microfiber fabric that molds to the body and hugs you in all the right places. When it comes to functionality, the line is filled with hidden performance features, such as double-layered padding, no-roll waistbands, and flexible boning, that give you that extra umph without bulkiness. Plus, the garments feature level 2 compression (as opposed to level 1 compression which most activewear has) that is beloved by medical experts for its ability to improve the circulation of oxygen and support muscle movements — making the activewear a must-have for any workout classes you have on the calendar.

YITTY

The collection truly has something for everyone — if you prefer neutrals, you’ll want to get your hands on garments that come in brown sugar or iconic black. Maximalists, on the other hand, should opt for bolder variations such as limelight or yitty kitty, which Lizzo boldy paired for the campaign shoot. All items are available in sizes XS to 6X, of course, and everything is under $100.

Eager to get your hands on the collection? Below, take a peek at TZR’s picks from the latest launch. Plus, you can get major discounts and access to member-only exclusives if you sign up for the YITTY VIP Membership Program.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.