Considering the fact that Lizzo has a new, ultra-stylish head-to-toe look virtually every single day, it’s advisable to check her Instagram page hourly for beauty inspo. All the evidence that’s needed to support this claim can be found right in her Instagram Stories at this very moment. Just days after completing a series of four over-the-top, equally hilarious Halloween costumes, the superstar singer-flutist switched it up with an impossibly glamorous look for the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on November 2. Lizzo’s burgundy lipstick, matching purple eyeshadow, and peachy-pink blush combines to form something of the ultimate winter night-out makeup look — and Lizzo is the perfect model to show it off.

The star-studded sidewalk fashion show took place right on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, and attracted more A-listers than the Oscars. Along with Lizzo, onlookers spotted celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Gabrielle Union, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jared Leto, and Jodie Turner-Smith — some of whom were actually in the show, too. Lizzo’s seasonally spot-on makeup was complemented by a truly glorious constellation of bedazzled Gucci barrettes, clipped around her braids with plenty of dangling tendrils and baby hairs left free to frame her face.

While no one’s yet uploaded a grid pic claiming credit for the look (though it’s surely just minutes away considering how stunning Lizzo looked at the event), it’s reasonable to guess that this winter wonderland makeup comes courtesy of Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s favorite glam collaborator. Together, the pair love to experiment with color, glitter, lashes, and fun finishes — and the results are always headline-worthy.

The Gucci Love Parade was no exception, either. Zooming in on Lizzo’s makeup, it’s clear that her purple lipstick is formulated with brown undertones that add a sophisticated, neutral twist to the look that allows her eyes and glossy skin to get some attention, too. Her eyeshadow, framed by fluttery falsies, is more of a pure purple with hints of pink, and the frosty finish across her lids just cements the winter effect.

Considering this makeup — and that brown-hued burgundy lipstick in particular — is so ideal for holiday parties and seasonal events, keep scrolling for TZR’s product picks that’ll help anyone get festivity-ready lips.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.