You can compare the weekend’s twitchy, can’t-sleep, pre-Met Gala excitement to the night before a major holiday. Or, perhaps more aptly considering the premium placed on gowns, the night before prom — if your high school charged $50,000 for a table and enforced a couture-only dress code, that is. Lizzo’s always a standout on any red carpet, but her colorful look at Anna Wintour’s annual pre-Met dinner has fans extra-excited for her big Monday night look reveal. A contrasting pop against her head-to-toe purple ensemble, Lizzo’s blue airbrushed nails are more than just a continuation of the ever-popular aura nails trend — they might just hold a clue to her highly-anticipated Met Gala outfit, too.

In classic Lizzo fashion, the evening’s photo carousel was captioned with a clever, tongue-in-cheek, “Icons don’t sleep.” In the back of her luxe private transport van, the Special star and her beau can be seen posed to show off the rich purples seen in her draped off-the-shoulder gown, sunglasses, and glittering handbag. It’s the hazy blue patches at the center of her long, stiletto-shaped nails that’s particularly cool, though. The fresh take on aura nails comes courtesy of celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu, the creative behind some of Lizzo’s all-time best sets.

What really takes the look over the edge, though, is what looks like silvery indigo chrome French tips just past the aura nail art. Lizzo’s spent the spring experimenting with all sorts of French manicures — her vacation-perfect “frappuccino nails” are especially great — but combining two popular, very trendy styles might be uncharted waters for the Yitty entrepreneur.

Naturally, fans are pouring over photos of Lizzo and her fellow A-listers from the night of the dinner, desperately trying to piece together clues about Monday night’s looks like a series of sartorial easter eggs. Could Lizzo be incorporating something aura-like or celestial into her Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty-themed look? Everyone will have an answer soon enough — and in the meantime, consider it the ideal general summer nail art inspo.