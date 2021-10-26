Those who closely follow Lizzo on her fitness journey know that her workout outfits are always on point. Remember when she paired her two-toned Balenciaga windbreaker with sporty at-home attire or when she wore those viral leggings from TikTok? Whether she’s dancing with her friends or getting her stretches in, the singer knows how to craft a viral athleisure look. Case in point: Lizzo recently wore an affordable workout set from STAX. in an energetic red hue. The Australian activewear brand is known for its luxe, functional performance gear and it offers garments in an inclusive size range from XXS to 4XL.

Lizzo’s vibrant red workout set consisted of STAX.’s BB V1 Cropped Tank ($35) and BB Midi Bike Shorts ($39), which meant her total look was only $74. The singer rocked the vibrant two-piece ensemble while practicing her splits and stretches with her personal trainer Wade Bryant. Given that she was able to twist and bend every which way, you can rest assured that the comfy fabric holds up well during any physical activity. She completed the two-piece outfit with a functional headband in a similar red shade. The star then captioned her Insta video: “DON’T GET MAD WHEN I BUSS THE SPLITS AT UR FUNCTION 😤🔥🤸🏾‍♀️I’ve NEVER been close to the splits in my life! One session w @wadebryant_ and I’m on my way!”

According to the singer’s social media, STAX. is her go-to for workout clothes as she continually wears it month after month. In particular, Lizzo is a solid fan of the brand’s unisex lounge sets, which she likes to wear for at-home Zoom sessions. Several other A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Lucy Hale, have worn the brand’s matching ensembles while running errands or working out. Just recently, street style star Megan Fox was spotted in a pair of black tights from STAX. while filming her upcoming action film Expendables 4 in London, England.

Ahead, shop a few of Lizzo’s favorite affordable workout and lounge sets. Should you want more fitness-adjacent celebrity content, take a peek at the gym essentials Kourtney Kardashian and Halle Berry rely on for their at-home workouts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.