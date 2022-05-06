There’s nothing that can boost your confidence quite like a good blowout. The shine, volume, and bounce can make you feel like an entirely new person, which is probably why it’s become a go-to hairstyle for so many. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has long been a fan of the style, paired with her signature bangs and soft waves in all their glory. Her recent voluminous blowout, however, quite literally takes things to new heights.

In a photo shared by both Collins and hairstylist DJ Quintero, the actor has an almost unbelievable amount of volume, plus a piece-y texture and healthy-looking shine. “Lily w/ the volume turned up 🎧 for her @livingproofinc event yesterday,” Quintero wrote in his caption, while Collins simply wrote “Big hair, don’t care...” in hers. Enough said.

Collins’ followers seem to be loving the look, and rightfully so. “You look gorgeous,” one user wrote. “I’m obsessed with this look and your hair!!” Another pleaded: “Tell. Me. Those. Hair. Secretes[sic].”

Luckily, in his own post, Quintero was kind enough to share exactly how he created the gravity-defining style using Living Proof products. He started off by applying the Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse on her wet hair and blew it dry with a round brush. Then, he used a 1.25-inch curling iron and set her hair with pins. “When cooled, I sprayed ‘Dry Volume & Texture Spray’ all over from roots to ends and gave it a good shake,” he said. “I finished with a little ‘Vanishing Oil’ and ‘Flex Hairspray’ for the final look.”

While Collins’ sky-high volume might be impossible to replicate, it’s certainly possible to get a salon-like blowout at home. Celebrity hairstylist and The Beachwaver Co. founder Sarah Potempa shares previously shared her advice with TZR, with perhaps her most important (and overlooked) tip being that a good blowout starts in the shower.

“Only shampoo your roots and put conditioner on your ends,” she said. “If you need to untangle your hair, use a paddle brush in the shower with conditioner. Brushing damp hair out of the shower can irritate strands and cause breakage.” Potempa added that a cool rinse at the end of your shower can also work wonders for hair health and shine.

Once you’ve washed your hair with these newfound hacks, you can work on emulating Collins with Quintero’s tried-and-true lineup of Living Proof products — check them out below.

