Levi’s is a brand that immediately comes to mind when you think of classic denim. The San Francisco-based label has been making its iconic garments such as the 501 jeans and the original trucker jacket since 1853 (!!). Levi’s timeless appeal has garnered a loyal following that spans the spectrum — fashion editors, designers, and even celebrities. The latest star to rep the brand is none other than tennis champ Naomi Osaka, whose Levi’s campaign just dropped. Osaka created four unique, limited-edition pieces that channel her signature sporty yet feminine vibe.

First and foremost, there is the denim kimono with a matching obi — a nod to Osaka’s Japanese heritage. Then, there is a denim bustier, made from upcycled Levi’s trucker jackets — classic lines, flap pockets, and shank buttons included — and adorned with corset-style lace-up detailing on the back. Finally, there are two pairs of upcycled denim shorts — the knee-length lace-up style with similar lace-up detailing on the back and the shorter vintage 501 style, reworked with crystal fringe draped down the outer sides. All four items were made from vintage and upcycled denim, which resulted in a more circular production model and reduced wastefulness. “The sustainability aspect was super important to me,” said Osaka in a statement. “And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock.”

Levi’s has partnered with Osaka prior to this collaborative alliance. Earlier this year, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion starred in the brand’s 501 Originals campaign, alongside model Hailey Bieber and YouTube star Emma Chamberlain. Outside of campaigns, Levi’s is a reliable brand staple in the wardrobes of celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Kaia Gerber. The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collection will be available in select Levi’s stores and on the brand’s official app starting Aug. 24. Stay tuned for the official drop — and in the meantime, look to Gigi Hadid for potential denim-on-denim styling ideas.