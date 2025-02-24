(Red Carpet)
Leather Looks Stole The Show At The 2025 SAG Awards
All eyes were on Demi.
No matter which award show is on deck, glamorous gowns will dominate the red carpet. At a ceremony, no two designs look exactly the same, but a few fabrics pop up again and again. Silk, satin, georgette, and organza (to name a few materials) are favorites for designers and celebrities alike. However, take it from the stars at the 2025 SAG Awards: Leather can look just as luxe as any chiffon or velvet creation. On Feb. 23, fashion muses like Demi Moore and Nicola Coughlan showcased its opulent appearance.
In between a series of lace and mesh moments, Moore stole the show in a leather look, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The nominated actor’s attire featured a drop-waist leather bodice, alongside a pleated two-tier skirt. Then, Timothée Chalamet upped the leather ante with a suit set from Chrome Hearts. He paired the patent duo with a Brat green button-down and statement sunglasses. Even Bridgerton star Coughlan got in on the action. In an edgy take on Regency Era fashion, the 38-year-old paired her Dior tea-length number with leather opera gloves.
Keep scrolling for a full rundown of the leather trend at the 2025 SAG Awards. And next week, keep an eye on the Oscars to see if the takeover continues.
Demi Moore
The icon sourced Bottega Veneta for a drop-waist black gown, complete with a leather bodice and an asymmetrical tiered skirt.
Timothée Chalamet
The A Complete Unknown star shut down the carpet in a leather blazer and matching pants, courtesy of Chrome Hearts. Continuing his style streak, Chalamet paired the matching set with a neon green button-down and a country-cool bolo tie.
Nicola Coughlan
Coughlan spiced up a Tiffany blue take on Dior’s historical “The New Look” with leather opera-length gloves.