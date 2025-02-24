No matter which award show is on deck, glamorous gowns will dominate the red carpet. At a ceremony, no two designs look exactly the same, but a few fabrics pop up again and again. Silk, satin, georgette, and organza (to name a few materials) are favorites for designers and celebrities alike. However, take it from the stars at the 2025 SAG Awards: Leather can look just as luxe as any chiffon or velvet creation. On Feb. 23, fashion muses like Demi Moore and Nicola Coughlan showcased its opulent appearance.

In between a series of lace and mesh moments, Moore stole the show in a leather look, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The nominated actor’s attire featured a drop-waist leather bodice, alongside a pleated two-tier skirt. Then, Timothée Chalamet upped the leather ante with a suit set from Chrome Hearts. He paired the patent duo with a Brat green button-down and statement sunglasses. Even Bridgerton star Coughlan got in on the action. In an edgy take on Regency Era fashion, the 38-year-old paired her Dior tea-length number with leather opera gloves.

Keep scrolling for a full rundown of the leather trend at the 2025 SAG Awards. And next week, keep an eye on the Oscars to see if the takeover continues.

Demi Moore

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The icon sourced Bottega Veneta for a drop-waist black gown, complete with a leather bodice and an asymmetrical tiered skirt.

Timothée Chalamet

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown star shut down the carpet in a leather blazer and matching pants, courtesy of Chrome Hearts. Continuing his style streak, Chalamet paired the matching set with a neon green button-down and a country-cool bolo tie.

Nicola Coughlan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Coughlan spiced up a Tiffany blue take on Dior’s historical “The New Look” with leather opera-length gloves.