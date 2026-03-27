The impact of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on millennials truly cannot be overstated. The MTV series, which followed eight actual Laguna Beach High School students navigating the trials and tribulations of adolescence, was a huge hit for the network and made stars of its leads, specifically nemeses Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. (I distinctly remember the popular girls at my high school wearing “Team LC” and “Team Kristin” shirts with their low-rise flare jeans and Birkenstocks.) Now, 20 years later, the duo is ready to work it out at the reunion — in perfect blonde beach waves, of course.

For the March 26 celebration of Roku’s Laguna Beach: The Reunion, Conrad, Cavallari, and their former co-stars — including series heartthrob Stephen Colletti — hit the red carpet in matching white ensembles, a nod to the iconic black and white party from the show’s first season. Also matching: Conrad and Cavallari’s long blonde waves, parted down the center with slight barrel curling to create that perfect beachy effect.

Though Conrad’s shade of blonde appeared to be a bit warmer than Cavallari’s, both hues are perfectly aligned with the season’s “Expensive Blondes” hair color trend, which is defined by a mix of impeccably blended and strategically placed highlights. As described by hairstylist Emaly B, the “highlights are concentrated through the mid-lengths and ends, creating soft, tone-on-tone dimension while maintaining a diffused, natural root.” (She cited Sarah Pidgeon’s portrayal of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as a perfect example.)

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While both Conrad and Cavallari have been blonde for the vast majority of their time in the public eye, the subtle movement to their hairstyles — and of course, the Gen Z-approved middle parts — are very of this moment. But those of us who are old enough to remember will never forget the deep side parts and stick-straight lengths they wore in the early aughts. Expect to see plenty of those fabulously ‘00s looks when Laguna Beach: The Reunion airs on The Roku Channel on April 10.