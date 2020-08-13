Is anyone more well-known for their iconic winged liner than Lauren Conrad? Her perfect flicks — oftentimes paired with a bright or neutral lip — are second to none, so it makes sense that the entrepreneur and fashion designer would be destined to launch Lauren Conrad Beauty. And luckily, this brand new line just so happens to feature a liquid liner and a range of lipstick colors, so you'll now have all the tools needed to replicate her looks.

Shared with the world on Aug. 12, the clean makeup line is Conrad's first venture into beauty, following her acting career, a clothing line, and a fair trade home goods marketplace. According to an Instagram post from Conrad, the products have been in the works for years, and now they're finally here, ranging in price between $18 and $26. All of them are clean — in this case meaning ethically-sourced, vegan, eco-friendly, and free of more than 35 different ingredients, according to its Clean Beauty Commitment.

Currently, this collection is made up of five different products: a lipstick, lip gloss, eyeliner, lip and cheek tint, and highlighter. One of the best aspects that can be attributed to all of them is their recyclability. Every item has instructions for how to recycle once you're finished — in fact, The Lipstick doesn't even need to be deconstructed — and they can all simply go into your regular recycling bin. Two of these earth-friendly products also come with a small, curated color selection to choose from.

The Lipstick ($20) is available in four different shades: a plum, magenta, mauve, and red, and perfectly complements The Lip Gloss ($18), which comes in three sheer colors — light pink, coral, and hot pink. For a slightly easier choice, you can pick up The Lip & Cheek Tint, The Liquid Highlighter, or The Liquid Eyeliner, as they only have one shade each.

Shop the full collection online at Lauren Conrad Beauty, or see all the new products, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.