Kendall Jenner Just Debuted The Cutest New Way To Style A Bikini

Celebrities love to style their swimsuits in various ways for selfies. Some stars like Lizzo and Hailey Bieber opt for body chains, which are quick accessories to slip on right before they walk out the door. Others, like Jennifer Lopez, prefer oversize tinted sunglasses (perfect for people watching while one sits poolside). Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has a cozier approach to styling her swimsuit. Jenner’s bikini and cropped cardigan combo, in her latest outfit post, served as a smart reminder that layering is key, even in the summer time, because once the sun sets, it can get chilly at the beach or pool.

The model’s latest look was a marketing move for FWRD, a luxury e-commerce website, as the model currently serves as its creative director. For her latest style guru-approved edit, she posed in her backyard while wearing a yellow bikini from Tropic of C. Instead of styling the suit’s straps in its usual triangle bikini shape (a style that she often sports), she wore the suit criss-crossed around her neck to create a sultry feel. Because the photo was taken in the evening, she likely reached for her Miaou cardigan so it can provide additional warmth. She didn’t stop at the cardigan though, the model also accessorized with a black leather Bottega Veneta shoulder bag with gold hardware for the photoshoot. To polish everything off, she wore a pair of tortoise Linda Farrow sunglasses.

The next time you’re hanging out by the pool, consider swapping out your white button-down or sarong for a cropped cardigan. This piece will come in handy if you intend to stay by the water once the sun has fully set and the wind creeps in. Furthermore, if you want to get Jenner’s cool-girl vibes, try pairing bikini and cardigan colors that you don’t typically wear together. She went with orange and yellow, but you could also try pairing a bright green suit with a blue knit number or a pink one-piece with a red cardigan. In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Jenner’s entire look, so get your credit cards ready.

