Big tech is getting the fashion treatment this summer, if Kylie Jenner and Meta have anything to say about it. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has just teamed up with the tech and social media conglomerate to bring her slick, trendy style to its new pair of AI glasses — and it’s a partnership that goes far beyond fashion.

Out today, the pair’s new Starfire Kylie Edition shades feature nostalgic, oval-shaped frames with coordinating lenses. The style is both reminiscent of Jenner’s own vast sunglasses rotation, as well as similar silhouettes worn by celebrities in the ‘90s. With monochrome black, espresso-brown, and tortoiseshell colorways, its surprisingly versatile hues can fit anyone’s wardrobe and personal tastes.

Kylie Jenner in Meta AI’s Starfire Kylie Edition campaign. @instagram

Jenner’s involvement goes beyond a simple collaboration. For this special edition of Meta’s sunglasses, the star’s voice is used to guide and direct wearers. This includes looking up facts and translating over 20 languages by speaking into its six hidden microphones, as well as capturing photos and videos with the pair’s ultrawide 12MP camera.

Meta AI’s Starfire Kylie Edition sunglasses. @instagram

The slim eyewear’s technological features also extend to its accessories. Each pair of Starfire Kylie Edition shades comes with a foldable, rechargeable case that can charge the eyewear with up to 40 additional hours of battery. The style’s visual and audio settings can be adjusted and customized through the Meta AI app, which also allows wearers to discover additional features, as well as tips from other Meta AI eyewear wearers. Plus, those who need additional visual support can even order prescription lenses to be fit into their own pair.

Revealed on Instagram today, Jenner and Meta’s launch marks the latest entry in Meta AI’s range of smart glasses. The company initially released its first smart glasses with Ray-Ban in 2021 under a partnership with eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, followed by a wider international expansion in 2022. Half a decade later, Jenner’s involvement marks the first celebrity partnership for Meta AI’s advanced eyewear, and as new editions are sure to come up in the future, it certainly won’t be the last.