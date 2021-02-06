Despite having access to some of the most luxurious beauty products and treatments in the world, Gigi Hadid recently made a startling revelation about her skin care routine. "A strange thing I do, which my mom taught me, is I put toothpaste on spots at night and it dries them out," says the model in a Feb. 4 video she created for Vogue. "I may get in trouble for saying that, but that's what I do." Yes, like much of the world, even supermodels swear by home remedies (although, many dermatologists would probably warn you against using toothpaste as an acne treatment).

In fact, the 15-minute video, in which Hadid walked viewers through her typical beauty regimen, revealed many of her go-to products to be very accessible. "I've always really gone for drugstore skin care," says Hadid, who named St.Ives' classic Apricot Scrub and Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser as longtime staples. "[Before my pregnancy] I really just wanted good products, and I don't always think you have to pay a lot for that."

That said, while pregnant with daughter Khai (whom Hadid shares with Zayn Malik), the model said she switched to cleaner skin care. "I used a brand called Oliveda," she said. "It's just olive tree extract and they have everything from cleansers to moisturizers. So, I really enjoyed using that."

Now, four months into motherhood, Hadid is leaning on some old favorites again, particularly products that cater to her dry winter skin. "I've moved into my winter [skin care] routine, which is really about a thicker moisturizer because my skin gets so dry," she said, picking up Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream and waving it in front of the camera. "This is the moisturizer that I just started using and I'm really loving it." In conjunction with the rich cream, Hadid also mixes in Odacité Mo+P Very Dry Skin Moringa Petitgrain Serum Concentrate to give her face some extra love. "I go through this quickly!" she says of the Moringa oil-infused formula.

Another facial element Hadid is diligent about is her lips. Before applying any makeup, the model says she makes sure to moisturize her pout with Lano Strawberry 101 Ointment Multi-Balm. "When you moisturize your lips in the beginning, then it can kind of sit on your lips through your routine, so when you get to lipstick at the end, it has sat for a bit," she explains, before diving into her go-to makeup look, a dewy complexion with peachy, terracotta eye shadow, and her signature nude lip.

And while it may appear like Hadid's effortless glow is, well, effortless, the model is quick to clarify that's not always her reality. In an Instagram post promoting the Vogue video, a fully made-up Hadid says: "I'm not a pro. I'm only in my fourth month of new mom-hood. But, I would just say we should all focus on taking time for ourselves. I know, sometimes, I'm not washing my face every day or haven't brushed my hair for a few days."

The model goes on to explain that the makeup look she's wearing is not how she looks every day. "Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup and just putting on deodorant is like, We're doing great," she says to camera. "Just remind yourself that you're doing the best you can, you're doing amazing and just give yourself grace. If you brushed your hair this week, I'm really proud of you."

