Kourtney Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day Manicure Is Anything But Cliché

In case you’ve haven’t heard (which is highly unlikely), Kourtney Kardashian is happily in love. The eldest Kardashian sister recently got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and it’s safe to say that the pair have become fluent in PDA — both on the ‘gram and IRL. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian kicked off February with a love-filled photo dump that not only included some seriously romantic moments but not one but *three* different ideas for red Valentine’s Day nails.

Intermixed with scenes from the couple’s oceanside engagement and a risqué selfie, Kardashian included shots of various manicures, all of which are perfect for the upcoming holiday. Each of the looks incorporates red polish, and Kardashian seems to always opt for a round nail shape with a short to medium length. In the first nail photo, the Poosh founder is seen pulling down Barker’s lip to show off the musician’s bejeweled teeth, a single red lacquered nail visible in the frame. Of course, you can never go wrong with a classic red manicure, but this candy apple shade is a sure-fire way to amp up the romance throughout February — or really, anytime.

Next, Kardashian takes on the oh-so-trendy French manicure. In a photo of the star holding what appears to be a sparkly, heart-shaped purse, she’s rocking a nude base with metallic red tips. She’s also wearing an all-red ensemble, so she’s clearly going all-in when it comes to Valentine’s Day spirit.

Kardashian’s final nail look features red, heart-shaped nail art on the tips of her nails. She’s also reaching for some kind of yummy-looking pastry, indicating that maybe — just maybe — she’s letting herself enjoy a baked good in the name of Valentine's Day.

Prior to her red nail spree, Kourtney Kardashian (along with a slew of other celebrities) had been loving black nails — she even sported a simple, all-black manicure for her epic engagement. It’s quite possible she’ll continue to lighten things up as spring draws nearer, but until then, just kick back and soak in all the lovey-dovey vibes.