Looking forward to warmer spring and summer weather once called for a major hair chop — or a noticeable trim, at the very least. However, with the end of winter just around the corner, Kourtney Kardashian’s fresh extensions prove that long hair is truly the trend that’s dominating the Kardashian-Jenner circle. In other words? Set your hair scissors down, and maybe rethink that quarantine trim you had planned for your next free evening.

The social media star unveiled her new look via Instagram Story selfie on Jan. 24, tagging celebrity extension pro, Priscilla Valles. If you didn’t notice that name, though, you might think that Kardashian had magically grown her hair out overnight: The dark brunette lengths match her current color perfectly and were styled with the same nearly pin-straight finish, falling well below her waist.

High glam as that might sound, Kardashian paired her new hair with soft gray sweatpants, a cropped white top, and long yet low-key nude nails, showing once and for all that you might as well spring for extensions even if you’re only going to be taking selfies around your house. (Or snapping a pic in your gorgeously minimalist bathroom, as was the case for Kardashian.)

Have something more dramatic on your mind? Then it’s time to click over to Kylie Jenner’s page instead. While Kourtney Kardashian’s extensions are noticeably new — but still look extremely natural and achievable — Kylie Jenner’s mega-long hair takes the look to a whole new level. Or rather, length, since Jenner’s extensions trail all the way to her knees. It’s a mermaid hair moment for the books, and Jenner has styled it with so many poolside outfits — just in case you were searching for future vacation hair inspiration.

Time will only tell how the longer hair might switch up Kardashian’s style, as well. The last pre-extensions Instagram post from Kardashian featured a glossy black dress and understated black heels, both of which would look just as chic with the new look. Luckily, all you have to do is follow along with her IG to see what styles she has in store.