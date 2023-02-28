Springtime promises a few constants: warmer temperatures, chic trench coats, and the undeniable urge to dye your hair a brand new color. Fortunately, there is no shortage of seasonal shades to inspire your new look. The only problem? It can be difficult to narrow down which one is right for your hair type and your lifestyle. Thankfully, the spring 2023 hair color trends have the latter sorted, as many of the biggest shades are low-maintenance and easy to maintain at home.

In that vein, George Papanikolas, Matrix celebrity colorist and brand ambassador, has “rooty platinum” on his radar, an easy take on a traditionally high-maintenance shade. In the brunette family, Min Kim, L’Oreal Professionnel global ambassador, envisions all-over color and for blondes, she sees “champagne and honey tones” making a return. And red tones will continue to be popular going into spring 2023. “Red has roared into the new year and is taking on a bigger stage with even more variations of red for all bases versus the just coppery red that was all the rage at the end of 2022,” Kim says. Keep an eye out for multidimensional shades featuring copper, cinnamon, and auburn.

Regardless of the shade you choose, Kim emphasizes the importance of properly caring for your hair in-between color appointments. “Getting your hair care regimen on lock will be majorly important to keep hair healthy, shiny, full of moisture, and to boost color vibrancy between salon appointments,” she says.

To help parse out all of the options for your spring 2023 hair color refresh, TZR chatted with top colorists for their expert insight on the eight shades that will reign supreme this season. Bonus: They also share their key tips on how to maintain each one.

Rooty Platinum Blonde

Statement-making hair does not have to come at the expense of your schedule and your wallet. “Platinum blonde doesn't have to be a high-maintenance look when you incorporate a deeper root,” Papanikolas says. He recommends asking your colorist “for a shadow root or root smudge.” This will “soften the demarcation line” and in turn, space out your trips to the salon.

When going icy blonde, keep brassiness at bay by washing your hair with a purple shampoo like Matrix’s Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo.

Cherry Cola

You may have seen the cherry cola hair color pop up on your FYP, but it’s also on celebrity colorist Cassondra Kaeding’s radar. She loves this shade for its versatile take on red. “This tone can be tailored to a cherry copper red or it can have a hint of violet to give it a cooler undertone,” she says.

That said, it’s best to understand what you are getting into before you’re sitting in your colorist’s chair. “Red is the hardest color to keep, and the hardest color to get out,” she warns. “Be ready to commit to being red for a little while.” If you are someone who doesn’t have time to schedule routine salon visits to refresh the color with a gloss treatment, then this isn’t the best option for you. With that, expect to need a gloss as soon as one to two weeks after your color service. To keep your hair strong from the color treatments, Kaeding recommends using the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask in-between visits to your colorist.

Candlelit Brunette

Similar to the “expensive brunette” trend that made its rounds on social media last year, this rich, chocolatey brown is categorized by its shine more than anything else. “Candlelit Brunette is a great example of rich, high-shine color that's amplified with soft dimensional highlights that range from ashy and cool to rich and warm for easy customization,” Kim says. In order to achieve this look, Jamie Mazzei, creative director for NuBest Salon & Spa in Manhasset, NY recommends asking your colorist for an all over color or work with your own natural base and soft balayage around the bottom.

To keep the color fresh, schedule gloss appointments approximately every four to six weeks to maintain ashier tones or if your lengths tend to fade quickly (especially if you use hot tools on a regular basis). If you are attempting this look at home, try washing your hair with a color-depositing shampoo such as Celeb Luxury GEM LITES Colorwash Shampoo in Brown Diamond. For curly hair, Kim recommends treating hair with L’Oreal Professionnel Curl Expression Rich Mask for extra hydration and definition.

Blended Bronde

Bronde, dirty blonde, dishwater blonde, whatever you call it, this shade continues to be desirable and Papanikolas has a hunch why. “The mix of blonde/brown tones sit right in the middle of the hair color spectrum and have a universal appeal,” Papanikolas says. Like other shades on this list, bronde can be adjusted to warm or cool depending on your skin tone. “Blending the tones keeps it seamless and modern,” he adds.

Before committing to this look, Chase Kusero, IGK Co-Founder and celebrity colorist consult suggests talking with your stylist to determine whether you prefer cooler/ashy shades or warmer/golden shades. “Take into consideration your skin tone, and even wardrobe and makeup preferences,” he says.

When using hot tools on color-treated hair like blended bronde shades, be sure to treat hair with a heat protectant before blow-drying or using a curling iron. JVN’s Complete Blowout Styling Milk adds smoothness and shine while simultaneously protecting hair from heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

All Over Onyx

While spring isn’t typically associated with deep, dark hair colors, onyx is a gorgeous alternative to going lighter this season. “This color ranges from the darkest deepest brown to a sultry deep black,” Kaeding says, “It’s shiny, rich in color, and is deeply saturated.”

To amp up the shine, include an at-home gloss treatment like the IGK Expensive Hi-Gloss Treatment in your routine. After shampooing, leave on for only two to three minutes before rinsing it out to reap its benefits. In terms of maintenance, this color can be high or low. “All over colors can be low maintenance,” Kusero says. “But this all depends on how deep the contrast is with your natural hair color.” His rule of thumb: “The darker the shade and more permanent color you choose, the longer and more expensive the process is to return to lighter shades.”

Butterscotch Blonde

Think of this shade as summer balayage’s more sophisticated older sister. “These buttery blonde tones are highlighted by darker bases, creating rich contrast and a warm, autumnal glow,” Kusero says. To get this look in a salon, Kusero advises asking your stylist for a rooty balayage. “This is usually done by painting the hair with bleach and applying a root color when toning,” he says. As always, carry around inspiration photos to help your stylist determine how dark you want your roots and which golden tones to use for your highlights.

The deeper roots makes this style super grow-out friendly, but to extend the life of your highlights for long as possible, make sure to wash your hair with a color-friendly shampoo and conditioner like Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner.

Pops Of Copper

Natural redheads, listen up: to amp up your color, Papanikolas recommends incorporating “copper, apricot, and strawberry blonde highlights to get dimension without losing your copper foundation.” The bright pops of color add major depth to your natural base. “The tone-on-tone effect keeps the look modern and effortless,” says Papanikolas.

In terms of upkeep, Kim recommends the occasional use of color-boosting shampoos and conditioners to extend the life of all reds — especially when paired with the L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo and Mask, which helps cut mineral buildup from hair, another factor that can fade color.

Mushroom Blonde

If you are looking for a transitional shade between blonde and brunette, your search ends here. According to Kim, mushroom blonde is the perfect mix of natural and cool bases complemented by raw or buttery blonde highlights.

That being said, whenever you go lighter (even if it is only highlights), it is important to maintain the health of your hair. To keep your strands strong and repair breakage, apply a generous amount of Olaplex No.3 Bond Perfector and leave on for at least 10 minutes before shampooing.