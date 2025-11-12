Kim Kardashian is known for experimenting with new hairstyles, but recently, she’s stuck with one in particular: the sleek updo. Who could blame her? The look is customizable and versatile, perfect for someone like the SKIMS founder, who is always on the go. For Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton twisted then pinned her hair back into a sculpted updo. She also sported a spikey updo at the US premiere of her new Hulu series All’s Fair. And for the Brazilian premiere of the show, Kardashian opted once again for her trusted updo, but this time around, she added a playful, unexpected accessory: a delicate lavender feather.

The hair accessory was an extension of Kardashian’s red carpet gown which was custom-made by designer Connor Ives. She wore a “custom demi couture silk crepe satin, chiffon and vintage feather gown,” wrote Ives in an Instagram caption. He also went on to add that the “feathers come from an Edwardian fan that was reconstituted for this piece,” which means that they’re at least 115 years old.

The actress’s hair was slicked down then pulled back tight into a twisted bun. To keep the updo from looking too perfect, a few ends were left loose for a slightly undone vibe that pairs well aesthetically with the feather’s wisps and fluffy texture.

Bravo to whoever decided to add the extra feather to Kardashian’s updo — it’s the perfect touch of drama, elevating her sleek bun from a simple look to a full-on statement.