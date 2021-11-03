A Deep Dive Into Kim Kardashian’s Love For Denim Thigh-High Boots

Kim Kardashian is clearly enamored with designer Demna Gvasalia’s creative eye. Gvasalia is the creative director of Balenciaga and Kardashian has worn pieces from the fashion house nonstop over the past few months. Back in August 2021, she donned an elaborate Balenciaga Couture wedding gown during Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. And at the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian resembled a Dementor when she masked herself in an all-black ensemble from the label. She continued to show support for Gvasalia on Nov. 2, when Kardashian wore denim print boots from — you guessed it — Balenciaga.

The base of her recent streetwear ensemble consisted of a black bodysuit and matching leggings. Atop it all, she wore a full-length brown tweed coat also from Balenciaga. Kardashian’s accessories from her NYC outing were worth dissecting, too. She wore a pair of black leather gloves, dark rectangular sunglasses, and a pair of hefty diamond earrings, which sparkled brightly on both ears. Lastly, Kardashian spotlit a soon-to-be-everywhere trend by carrying a black furry handbag. (Textured bags were all the rage last winter and will likely re-emerge as a must-own accessory for 2021’s colder months.)

Gotham/GC Images

Kardashian’s distressed denim print boots are an upper thigh-length iteration of Balenciaga’s famed Knife shoe. (If you follow the brand’s collections, or if you follow any Instagram influencers with a proclivity for edgy aesthetics, you’re likely familiar with Balenciaga’s sharp footwear design.) But before she got her hands on this particular pair, the star turned to Gianvito Rossi for her denim footwear fill. Back in 2016, Kardashian stunned her fans when she wore Gianvito Rossi’s peep-toe denim boots with a white top. Unlike her Balenciaga boots though, this pair was actually made of distressed, light-wash jean material.

BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Both of Kardashian’s denim shoes are, unfortunately, sold out. However, there are ample denim footwear options on the market, if you want to integrate the classic Americana material into your own shoe collection. You’ll find a few thigh-high iterations — as well as ankle-length booties — below.

